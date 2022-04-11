Mumbai police turn to cyber cell for tracking conspirator in Silver Oak riot
The Gamdevi police which has been probing the rioting which took place outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence Silver Oak in Mumbai, is now taking the help of cyber police to scrutinise call data records and social media chats of protesters to find out whether they were instigated by any political party or an organisation.
Police have also checked the CCTV footage near Silver Oak of 10 to 12 days to find out if anyone has conducted a recce of Pawar’s residence before the protest. Advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte who is in two days police custody is being interrogated, said a senior IPS officer.
On Friday, the Gamdevi police arrested 110 protesters, including 23 women and advocate Sadavarte, for rioting outside Pawar’s residence. At least 104 people were arrested from the Malabar Hill area immediately after the incident, whereas six others were arrested later in the night, police said. 109 employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were produced before the court and were sent to judicial custody while Gunratan Sadavarte was sent to police custody till Monday. Immediately after the accused were remanded to judicial custody, the 109 MSRTC employees applied for bail, which was rejected by the magistrate’s court. They will now move the Sessions court.
The protestors had gathered outside Silver Oak and raised slogans against Pawar, claiming that the NCP chief did nothing to fulfil their demands and even pelted stones at the house before police personnel intervened.
The police want to find the mastermind behind the conspiracy. Police officials said that investigators suspect that the attack on Pawar’s bungalow could be pre-planned as few individuals were spotted suspiciously moving in the area to recce Pawar’s residence two days before the incident. Their movement was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. These individuals are yet to be identified.
-
Chandigarh MC brings in sweeping changes, arms sanitation workers with new equipment worth ₹3 cr
With a major thrust on sanitation, the municipal corporation has decided to equip its staff with new equipment and machinery worth more than ₹3 crore. Equipment and machinery being purchased by the MC include, 50 hand carts, 300 wheel carts, 100 bin-on-wheels, five compactors and one garbage vulnerable points suction machine. The MC will also hire 20 tractor trolleys. Municipal Corporation is now targeting GVPs across the city.
-
Mercury up, daily power demand shoots up to 7,714 MW in Punjab
The rising mercury levels have led to power consumption soaring in the month of April, and to meet the demand, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has made 43% more electricity available to consumers in April 2022. During April 2022, 8,758 MW was made available in comparison to 6,308 MW in April 2021. The PSPCL is focusing on maximum banking with other states. The PSPCL-owned Pachhwara coal mine in Jharkhand has not been operational since 2015.
-
Chintels Paradiso owners hold silent protests to mark two months of collapse
A group of apartment owners of Chintels Paradiso held silent protests at different government offices, including the mini-secretariat, police commissionerate, and at the condominium on Sunday to mark two months of the multiple ceiling collapse in Tower D of the condominium that killed two residents. Around 20 flat owners of the condominium held silent protests at various government offices on Sunday. The house owners also said that no action has been taken against the culprits.
-
Ban on single-use plastic in Gurugram from July 1
Starting from July 1, the manufacturing, importing, stocking, distribution, and sale of single-use plastic will be banned across the city and violation of the rule will attract a maximum fine of ₹25,000, said officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Sunday. In February, the Haryana Urban Local Bodies issued an order to all municipal corporations across the state to take action against plastic use within their respective jurisdictions.
-
Commuters deal with early morning traffic as experts remove crane from e-way
A hydraulic machine, which caught fire on the airport-bound carriageway of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway just before the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 on Saturday and caused many people travelling from Gurugram to miss their flights, was removed from the stretch on Sunday after a gap of 26 hours, much to the inconvenience of commuters, especially those who were using the road early morning.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics