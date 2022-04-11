Mumbai police turn to cyber cell for tracking conspirator in Silver Oak riot

The Gamdevi police which has been probing the rioting which took place outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence Silver Oak in Mumbai, is now taking the help of cyber police to scrutinise call data records and social media chats of protesters to find out whether they were instigated by any political party or an organisation.

Police have also checked the CCTV footage near Silver Oak of 10 to 12 days to find out if anyone has conducted a recce of Pawar’s residence before the protest. Advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte who is in two days police custody is being interrogated, said a senior IPS officer.

On Friday, the Gamdevi police arrested 110 protesters, including 23 women and advocate Sadavarte, for rioting outside Pawar’s residence. At least 104 people were arrested from the Malabar Hill area immediately after the incident, whereas six others were arrested later in the night, police said. 109 employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were produced before the court and were sent to judicial custody while Gunratan Sadavarte was sent to police custody till Monday. Immediately after the accused were remanded to judicial custody, the 109 MSRTC employees applied for bail, which was rejected by the magistrate’s court. They will now move the Sessions court.

The protestors had gathered outside Silver Oak and raised slogans against Pawar, claiming that the NCP chief did nothing to fulfil their demands and even pelted stones at the house before police personnel intervened.

The police want to find the mastermind behind the conspiracy. Police officials said that investigators suspect that the attack on Pawar’s bungalow could be pre-planned as few individuals were spotted suspiciously moving in the area to recce Pawar’s residence two days before the incident. Their movement was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. These individuals are yet to be identified.