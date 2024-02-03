Mumbai, Pune police receive bomb hoax message from Pakistan

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have traced the caller, who sent a hoax message on Thursday to the city and the Pune police regarding bombs planted at various places, to Pakistan. Police officials said the phone number and country code from where the messages originated are from Pakistan. Boy make emergecy call for bombing illustration

On Thursday night, the Mumbai Traffic Police received a message on their WhatsApp number, “Humne Mumbai mein 6 jaga bomb laga diya hain (We have planted six bombs in Mumbai).”

After receiving the message, the traffic police control immediately informed the city police control about it, and a thorough Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) relating to threats was followed. Important points in the city were checked, and security was beefed up.

The police also learnt a similar message was received by the Pune police control room. The message received by the Pune police pertained to a bomb planted in a Pune hospital.

“We realized that the messages sent to Pune and Mumbai police were from the same number, and the sender was most likely the same person. The country code was +92, a code assigned to Pakistan by the International Telecommunication Union,” said a police officer.

The Worli police have registered a case against an unknown person under section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are presently trying to find more details about the sender,” said the police officer.