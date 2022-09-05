Mumbai, Pune residents support use of EVs by delivery companies

Mumbai: A consumer perception survey on electric mobility, conducted by Delhi-based research group CMSR Consultants, has found that an overwhelming majority of respondents in Mumbai and Pune support the use of electric vehicles (EVs) by delivery and logistics companies, especially as a way to curb rising air pollution in cities. The survey was commissioned by the Sustainable Mobility Network (SMN), an informal collective working to decarbonise the transport sector in major Indian cities.

The survey -- Consumer Study: Delivery Fleets & EV Transition in Key Indian Cities -- showed that 83% of 1,508 Mumbai respondents attributed last-mile delivery vehicles as a key reason for rising air pollution in the city. Out of 1,508 respondents in Pune, 85% of respondents shared the same view.

“Pune had the highest percentage of the respondents (85%) who believed that emissions from delivery vehicles caused air pollution while Kolkata had the lowest percentage (63%) who believed the same,” the survey noted.

A total of 9,048 consumers across six major cities -- Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and Chennai -- were surveyed as part of the exercise. In all, 78% of respondents attributed last-mile delivery vehicles as one of the reasons for rising air pollution in cities, with 67% of all respondents supporting a switch to EV vehicles by delivery companies to reduce air pollution.

“Overall, around 64% of respondents believed that companies have a responsibility to be proactive in the transition to electric vehicles, with the highest percentage of respondents being from Pune (77%) and Delhi (76%),” the survey also notes.

In Mumbai specifically, 66% of respondents showed strong support for the Maharashtra EV Policy, which was notified last year and requires time-bound transition plans from delivery companies. This section of respondents also said they would prioritise purchases from progressive companies who are actively working to meet the state target for EV transition, which is to make 25% of all e-commerce, delivery and logistics vehicles completely electric.

In a statement Monday, Gajendra Rai, director of CMSR Consultants, said, “E-commerce, food and grocery/ hyperlocal deliveries are a rapidly growing segment in India. Tier 1 cities like Mumbai comprise the core market for most of these delivery companies so our survey of Mumbai consumers is highly indicative of overall consumer perception of the companies and their current use of delivery vehicles.”

Commenting on the survey’s findings, Atul Mudaliar, head of business initiatives at Climate Group India, said, “While prominent companies like Flipkart and Zomato have announced a massive shift to 100% electric vehicles by 2030 in line with the global EV100 initiative, state policies in India have now started introducing mandates. Soon, delivery companies will have no choice but to change.”