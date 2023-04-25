PWD minister laments ‘race for transfers’

Mumbai: Public Works Department (PWD) minister and BJP leader Ravindra Chavan said that he has been unsuccessful in stopping the ‘race for transfers’ and bringing transparency.

On Monday, the PWD launched the Project Management Information System (PMIS) to bring transparency in the functioning of the department.

On the question of the alleged race between the PWD officers for transfers and transparency in transfers, Chavan said, “There must be transparency in transfers. The officials must not compete for some posts. There is politics involved and this must be stopped. Despite trying hard and repeatedly telling officials, unfortunately, I am not successful in this.”

The minister also said that all PWD roads will be pothole-free before monsoon and that 80% of PWD roads were in good condition.

“The PWD controls about 1,05,000 km of roads in the state and people can now have access to all the information about them through PMIS. This system will bring transparency in the work of roads, bridges and the building built by the department and help to control corruption.”

