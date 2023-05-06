Uddhav denied permission to hold rally at Barsu

Mumbai: The Ratnagiri district administration on Friday denied Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to hold a rally at Barsu on Saturday. Now, Uddhav will only be able to meet the protestors, who are voicing against a proposed petrochemical refinery project. HT Image

Earlier, conflict had erupted between the protestors and the police after the administration went ahead with the process of soil testing for the project. The Sena (UBT) then had applied for a rally of Uddhav Thackeray at Barsu.

Uddhav is expected to address a press conference after meeting the protestors and will further announce his stand on the issue. He will then head to Mahad, Raigad – a bastion of the ruling party in the state – to address a party rally on Saturday evening.