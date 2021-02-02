Mumbai records season's highest temperature at 36.3 degrees Celsius
By Priyanka Sahoo
Mumbai recorded the season’s highest temperature on Tuesday. The Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is indicative of the city’s temperature, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, which was 4.9 degrees above normal.
While this was lower than the 36.4 degrees Celsius recorded on December 10, 2020, it was still the highest recorded temperature of the winter season. Prior to this, Santacruz had recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius on January 12.
“Since the IMD considers January and February as the winter months, this is the highest temperature recorded in the ongoing winter season. November and December are months when the transition in temperatures happens,” said an official from IMD.
At Colaba, too, the maximum temperature on Tuesday was high at 33.8 degrees Celsius, which was 3.5 degrees above normal. Minimum temperatures, too, were higher than normal.
At Santacruz, the minimum temperature was 19.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.6 degrees above normal. At Colaba, the minimum temperature was 22 degrees Celsius, which was 2.4 degrees above normal. The rise in temperatures comes after a week-long spell of cold conditions last week and is in line with the forecast by the IMD.
“The delayed setting in of sea breeze led to higher temperatures in Mumbai and around. In the morning, there was a land breeze with an easterly component that continued to dominate almost till 3.30 pm. This delayed the setting of sea breeze which normally happens before 1 pm. However, the gradual reduction in both day and night temperatures are expected in the coming four-five days,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD, on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the city's air quality, which had improved slightly on Monday, became worse but remained in the 'poor' category. An overall Air Quality Index (AQI) — an air quality indicator — of 283 was measured on Tuesday, as opposed to Monday’s 221.
The AQI was calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and the suburbs. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as 'good'; 51-100 as 'satisfactory'; 101-200 as 'moderate'; 201-300 as 'poor'; 301-400 as 'very poor' and above 400 as 'severe'.
Of the 10 locations, Navi Mumbai has the worst air quality with an AQI of 359 (very poor). The AQI at Mazagaon was 325. Andheri and Malad recorded an AQI of 303.
“The air quality of Mumbai is in the 'poor' category. With the current calm wind conditions, local emission with continental pollution to keep the AQI 'poor' for Mumbai in the next two days,” stated a short-range forecast by SAFAR.
