Mumbai: Revamp of BDD chawls take off; Thackeray, Pawar lay foundation stone

After several years of delay, the redevelopment of Bombay Development Department (BDD) chawls, spread across 86.98 acres in central Mumbai, took off on Sunday, as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar laid the foundation stone for the project.

Mooted in the 1990s, the redevelopment of the British-era chawls faced several hurdles and delays. The redevelopment of 195 chawls (buildings with small tenements) spread across in Worli, Naigaon and Lower Parel is expected to take three years, following which over 9,500 families will get a 500sqft house of their ownership. As the housing colonies are now over 90 years old and have completed their life-cycle, the state government decided on its redevelopment.

The project

The 195 chawls occupy 86.98 acres, with the Worli BDD chawls occupying the maximum area of 59.69 acres. Of the 195 BDD chawls, the maximum of 121 chawls and 9,689 beneficiaries are in Worli. In all, there are 16,203 tenements, of which 2,937 tenements have been earmarked for police housing.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has been appointed as the nodal agency for the entire project, while a consortium of Tata Projects and Capacite Infraprojects will undertake the Worli phase of the project that is expected to be completed in three years. The buildings will be 40-storey and will also have amenities, including open spaces, volleyball court, etc. The government has decided to keep one chawl building housing 80 houses intact and convert it into a museum.

Built in the 1920s as a low-cost housing solution for the city, these chawls in central Mumbai became the identity of Mumbai. Used as a British-era prison initially, following which it was housed middle-class Marathi mill workers, mainly from the Konkan region, the Shiv Sena’s stronghold.

The idea to first redevelop these chawls was mooted in the mid-1990s but never took off. The project was launched in 2017 under Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure, but it was entangled in several complexities and the contract lapsed.

The politics

Central Mumbai, which is dotted with chawls and lower-middle class dwellings, has been a traditional stronghold and vote bank for the Shiv Sena. The Marathi population in these areas has been a part of the party’s journey since the mid-1960s and has largely backed them politically.

The kick-off of the project assumes greater political significance for the Sena, ahead of the civic election in February 2022. Chief minister Thackeray said the chawls have given a lot to Mumbai for which they will be indebted to them.

Thackeray said, “These chawls, which are now going to transform into towers, have a rich history in Mumbai. They have given us more than what we can do for them. We can never repay their debt… You are getting the homes in your name today which will build in front of your eyes. We have to preserve the culture of chawl. The chawls have a separate history and where many agitations and movements were given birth. After you get the homes, do not fall prey to any luring and preserve the culture.”

Pawar also echoed the same sentiments that the residents should not sell the homes after they are built, but continue to stay there. “Today, we have taken a step to resolve the issue of the people who have spent their lives and sweat for this city. This is a historic day. The BDD chawl has seen the fight for independence. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has been here. Prabodhankar Thackeray (Uddhav Thackeray’s grandfather), Annabhau Sathe, Comrade [Shripad Amrit] Dange too lived in the vicinity… Here people from Konkan and ghats have come and lived here. Towers will come up here but I request people not to sell this and keep it for your future generation. The Marathi voice should continue [from] here,” said Pawar

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) presented a united front at the foundation laying ceremony in Worli. Besides NCP chief and minister from his party, Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Aslam Shaikh, who is also the guardian minister Mumbai city, was also present. Aaditya Thackeray, environment and tourism minister, took potshots at the previous government on the BDD redevelopment being stuck despite the launch. “During the tenure of the previous chief minister, the project was launched in a haste, then it did not move ahead. But in this government, all projects that were stuck in Mumbai were taken up to resolve and move ahead. I went to the chief minister and said the foundation stone for Worli BDD chawl has been laid three-four years ago, but nothing has moved forward. Today, we have not just held a function but the work on these sites has started,” said Aaditya, who is also the Sena MLA from Worli.