Mumbai: SC candidate moves high court over LLM admissions

A candidate belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, who had applied to the University of Mumbai’s (MU) Master of Law (LLM) course, has filed a writ petition in the Bombay high court (HC) alleging an unfair admission process.

Maruti Mhavarkar, a lawyer enrolled with the bar council of Maharashtra, had applied to MU for LLM in criminal law and had secured 68 marks in the common entrance test (CET). His name did not appear in any of the first four merit lists.

Having realised that few seats were available for criminal law, he wrote an application to the university’s department of law for admission to any seat in any stream as per merit. The varsity then issued a notice stating that seats for reserved category students were vacant in two subjects — human rights and law, and environment and legal order. Applications were invited for the same.

Mhavarkar claimed that he applied for both the subjects, but did not make it in the fifth and sixth merit lists too. The sixth merit list was issued last Wednesday.

“Candidates who have scored less than me have been admitted. The admission process was unfair and unjust. I am seeking judicial intervention for the same,” he said.

Rajeshri Varhadi, professor and head of MU’s department of law, said, “The entire admission process is computerised. There is no scope of any human intervention. All applications received for reserved category seats were measured on merit alone.”

Refusing to comment on the writ petition, Varhadi said, “There is a process for responding to such legal cases. A lawyer is appointed by the university and we will respond through the lawyer.”

Mhavarkar, in his plea, has urged the court to undo the “injustice meted out to him in the admission process”.