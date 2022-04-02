Mumbai Sessions Court refuses bail to Nigerian national involved in bank fraud
The Mumbai Sessions Court has rejected the bail plea of a Nigerian national allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹5.43 crore of several account holders of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait by creating 78 fake accounts.
Rejecting the bail plea of Michael Okhonko, additional sessions judge M Sadrani observed that considering the evidence collected against the accused and the nature of offences, it was not a fit case to grant bail.
The Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait had lodged a complaint in the month of October 2021, after it noticed the siphoning of money from some of its customers’ bank accounts. A total of ₹5.43 crores was transferred to 78 different bank accounts.
The investigation was handed over to South Region, Cyber Cell police which also arrested Samir Khan, Prabhanshu Jatav, Dinesh Jatav, and Ravi Raje in connection with the case.
Assistant Public Prosecutor, Abhijit Gondwal had informed the court that when the police had gone to the accused’s address in New Delhi, they found 11 mobiles, two hard disks, three laptops and several SIM cards in his possession. All the SIM cards were purchased in the name of different people. The accused was arrested on October 31, 2021.
His VISA expired in 2016; still he was residing in the country illegally. Okhonko is the mastermind of the crime and used to pay ₹2,000 to every person who helped him open a new bank account.
-
Bengaluru PUBG player makes fake bomb threat call to win game
On March 30, a 12-year-old boy from Bengaluru allegedly made a bomb threat call to the Railway Police Helpline. He claimed to have kept a bomb at the Yelahanka railway station. Boy's motive was to stop his classmate from boarding the Kacheguda Express at the station as he would then lose his partner in PUBG and would have to stop playing the game. The boy had reportedly used the phone his parents had given him.
-
Back home after retirement, soldier finds wife hacked to death in Punjab
On returning after Jasbir's retirement, a soldier was shocked to find his wife hacked to death at their house in the Park Avenue locality of Tarn Taran city on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. Police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Tarn Taran City police station against unidentified assailants.
-
Muslim girl apologises to varsity probe panel after row over Namaz in classroom
Six days after a controversy erupted over a Muslim girl offering namaz inside a classroom in Madhya Pradesh, the student has tendered a written apology to an inquiry panel that was set by the university to probe the matter, the registrar of Dr Hari Singh Gaur Central University said. Registrar Santosh Sohgaura, who is also the head of the inquiry committee, said no conspiracy was found in the matter.
-
Punjab’s AAP govt ‘bachha’ party: Haryana minister Vij
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday dubbed Punjab's AAP government a “bachha party”, lacking “complete knowledge of issues”. Vij's remark came a day after the Punjab assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state. Also read: Kejriwal, Mann to hold roadshow in Ahmedabad to boost Gujarat poll fight Vij also termed Punjab's Bhagwant Mann government as being at the “infancy stage” whose “milk teeth have not broken yet”.
-
Noida, Greater Noida sector names like Alpha, Omicron to be changed
After over 30 years, residential sectors in Greater Noida named after Greek letters 'Alpha', 'Beta', 'Delta' and 'Omicron' could be replaced by numeric figures like Sector 1, 2, 3, according to officials. There has been a demand from a section of residents for renaming the sectors and the local Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has formed a committee to take the decision, the officials said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics