Controversy erupts after state government reappoints retired teachers to fill vacancies

Mumbai: In a bid to address the shortage of teachers in schools and to prevent disruptions in students’ education, the state government has decided to reappoint retired teachers on a fixed remuneration basis. However, this move has drawn criticism from aspiring teachers who have already cleared the necessary eligibility tests. Teachers protesting outside the education commissioners office in Pune. (HT PHoto)

According to a circular issued by the School Education Department, many villages depend completely on zilla parishad schools for the education of their children. To ensure quality education for students, the state government has opted to appoint retired teachers across the state. The circular explains that the government has been unable to fill the vacancies due to a pending writ petition before the High Court.

To secure a teaching position in the state, candidates are required to pass the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), as well as the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT). After clearing both examinations, candidates undergo an interview process before being selected for a teaching position.

Critics of the government’s decision, Mahendra Ganpule, spokesperson for the Maharashtra Principal Association, said “There are numerous young, qualified teachers who have completed all eligibility exams and should be given priority over retired teachers on a contract basis.” Ganpule asserts that this would provide employment opportunities and valuable experience for these unemployed teachers. He also emphasizes the need for teachers well-versed in modern educational methods, stating, “To provide contemporary education to students in government schools, we require teachers of the new generation.”

Supporting this viewpoint, Suresh Salave, additional secretary of the Spardha Pariksha Samnvay Samitee, reveals the frustration felt by aspiring teachers. Salave, who cleared the TET in 2013 and TAIT in 2017, highlights the staggering figure of approximately 67,000 teacher vacancies in the state. He further stated, “Appointing qualified candidates to these positions would enable them to pursue their dream careers. The organization has lodged a formal objection by writing a letter to the education commissioner.”

The state government’s decision to fill teaching vacancies with retired teachers has sparked a debate between those advocating for experience and those advocating for opportunities for the younger generation. “As the controversy unfolds, it remains to be seen how the authorities will address the concerns raised by aspiring teachers and whether alternative solutions will be considered to bridge the education gap,” Ganpule added.