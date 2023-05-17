Tuition teacher booked for assaulting 6-year-old boy

Mumbai: A female teacher with a private tuition class was booked on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old boy in Bhayander West. The police refused to reveal the name of the accused. “On Tuesday morning when the boy went for his tuition, he was unable to pronounce certain words due to which the teacher beat him up with a stick,” said Patil. “The boy, who suffered injuries on his back, went home and told his parents about the beating, after which the family members rushed him to the doctor and then approached the police station. Based on their complaint, a case was registered against the teacher.” (Image for representation)

According to MB Patil, senior police inspector of Bhayandar Police Station, the incident took place in Ganesh Nagar, Bhayandar West, around 9am. Patil added that the boy who stays with his parents in the area had joined the classes during his summer vacation to improve his English language skills.

“The boy was not severely injured. We have booked the female teacher for assault under section 324 of the Indian Penal Code and section 60 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act,” said Patil.

The police have not arrested the teacher but given her a notice of appearance for questioning in the investigation.

