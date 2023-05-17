Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Tuition teacher booked for assaulting 6-year-old boy

Tuition teacher booked for assaulting 6-year-old boy

ByHT Correspondent
May 17, 2023 12:52 AM IST

According to MB Patil, senior police inspector of Bhayandar Police Station, the incident took place in Ganesh Nagar, Bhayandar West, around 9am. Patil added that the boy who stays with his parents in the area had joined the classes during his summer vacation to improve his English language skills.

Mumbai: A female teacher with a private tuition class was booked on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old boy in Bhayander West. The police refused to reveal the name of the accused.

“On Tuesday morning when the boy went for his tuition, he was unable to pronounce certain words due to which the teacher beat him up with a stick,” said Patil. “The boy, who suffered injuries on his back, went home and told his parents about the beating, after which the family members rushed him to the doctor and then approached the police station. Based on their complaint, a case was registered against the teacher.” (Image for representation)
“On Tuesday morning when the boy went for his tuition, he was unable to pronounce certain words due to which the teacher beat him up with a stick,” said Patil. “The boy, who suffered injuries on his back, went home and told his parents about the beating, after which the family members rushed him to the doctor and then approached the police station. Based on their complaint, a case was registered against the teacher.” (Image for representation)

According to MB Patil, senior police inspector of Bhayandar Police Station, the incident took place in Ganesh Nagar, Bhayandar West, around 9am. Patil added that the boy who stays with his parents in the area had joined the classes during his summer vacation to improve his English language skills.

“On Tuesday morning when the boy went for his tuition, he was unable to pronounce certain words due to which the teacher beat him up with a stick,” said Patil. “The boy, who suffered injuries on his back, went home and told his parents about the beating, after which the family members rushed him to the doctor and then approached the police station. Based on their complaint, a case was registered against the teacher.”

“The boy was not severely injured. We have booked the female teacher for assault under section 324 of the Indian Penal Code and section 60 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act,” said Patil.

The police have not arrested the teacher but given her a notice of appearance for questioning in the investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai assault
mumbai assault
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out