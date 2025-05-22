Mumbai: After the cloudy skies and humid weather, Mumbai is expected to witness more spells of showers till Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the city under yellow alert indicating light to moderate rain. Mumbai to see more showers

As per IMD forecast, a cyclonic circulation from north Karnataka to Goa coastline in the Arabian sea created a low-pressure zone in the area which is expected to intensify. There is a possibility of it moving further towards the north due to which north Maharashtra, ghats of Maharashtra and Konkan region will receive heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds at 30-40kmph.

The city received 62mm of rainfall as recorded at the Santacruz weather station and 23mm at the Colaba weather station till 8:30am on Wednesday. The city did not receive any rainfall throughout the day.

A similar alert was sounded in the neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar, while Raigad was reeled under orange alert till Friday indicating ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’, thunderstorms and lighting along with gusty winds at 50-60 kmph at isolated places.

On Wednesday, the Santacruz weather observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degree Celsius and 22.5 degree Celsius of minimum temperature which was 1.6 degrees and 5.3 degrees lower than the normal temperature. The temperatures are expected to further drop to 30 degree Celsius, with the onset of more showers. The relative humidity remained at 83 percent at 8:30am.

Similarly, the coastal weather station recorded day time temperature of 32.2 degree Celsius and minimum of 23.6 degree Celsius which was 2.2 degrees and 4.3 degrees below normal, while the humidity was 92 percent.