Mumbai university extends registration date for PhD entrance test until January 28, exam on February 28

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Thursday announced that it will accept applications for the PhD Entrance Test (PET) by one week until January 28. The previous deadline for this exam was March 32, 2020. The university has already received 6,512 applications for the exam.

In its statement on Thursday, the university stated that PET exam will be held on February 28 this year.

“By March 2020 itself, 6,152 students had completed the application process, including 461 students from outside Maharashtra. We are reopening the application process for those who missed the deadline last year,” said a spokesperson for the university.

Maximum PhD applications, 3340, this year has come for the faculty of science and technology, followed by the faculty of humanities which received 1691 applications and faculty of commerce and management and faculty of interdisciplinary studies which received 1148 and 333 applications respectively.

MU has also received 326 applications for M.Phil this year.