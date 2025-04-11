Mumbai University raps teachers’ association for alleged defamation

MUMBAI: In a move to punish an allegedly errant teachers’ association, the University of Mumbai will ask the Mumbai University and College Teachers Association (MUCTA) to vacate the office space it occupied on the Kalina campus since 2010. Mumbai, India - May 30, 2014:Luxe area watch- Santacruz area -Mumbai University - in Santacruz, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 30, 2014. (Photo by Vidya Subramanian/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Management Council, the university’s apex decision-making body, which passed a resolution to this effect. This punitive action follows an alleged attempt by MUCTA members to defame senior university officials, and adds to ongoing tensions that have simmered for years.

In the recent meeting, Management Council members unanimously agreed that MUCTA should vacate Room No 47 at Ranade Bhavan in the Kalina campus.

According to the resolution, “MUCTA, a teachers’ association, should not be given the said office. The said space should be given for educational activities. A letter should be issued to the organisation and the place should be taken over by the university immediately.”

During the meeting, university vice-chancellor Dr Ravindra Kulkarni told members that certain senior university officials, including himself and the pro vice-chancellor of the Teacher Recognition Department, had been slandered by MUCTA through social media posts. The officials have filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court.

Council members condemned any attempts to malign the university’s image or its officials, and the resolution stated that the legal expenses of the lawsuit should be borne by the university. The council also decided to cancel the university’s recognition of MUCTA, directing the deputy registrar (legal department) to initiate appropriate legal proceedings.

Subhash Athawale, MUCTA general secretary, said, “We have received no communication so far regarding the eviction.”

The conflict between MUCTA and the university administration has been brewing for years. The association had earlier filed complaints with the government, challenging the appointment of senior university officials. The organisation has also raised issues concerning the process of teacher recognition at the university.

Of 20 Management Council members, three including elected student representative of the Yuva Sena (UBT) Sheetal Seth, Milind Satam, and teachers’ representative Jagannath Khemnar were not part of the decision. These members had walked out of the meeting due to a disagreement over the minutes of the previous meeting.