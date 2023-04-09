Water cut at K East, G North ward after pipeline burst in Powai

Mumbai: Several areas in the K East ward and G North ward are facing water cuts due to a pipeline leakage near Powai. K East ward consists of areas like Andheri East and Jogeshwari East. G North ward consists of areas like Dharavi, Mahim, etc. HT Image

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its press statement said that leakage happened in the Tansa water channel near Powai, following which the civic body has taken the repair works on a war footing.

“The water supply had to be stopped for urgent repairs,” said BMC.

An official from the Hydraulic Engineer Department said, “This is one of the oldest pipelines of BMC, which was set up in 1892, work for replacing this was already on. Hence, the pipeline does not have much load and only 10 to 15% of areas in K East ward and Dharavi area in G north ward will not receive water supply.”

“The work should not take much time and is expected to be completed in 7 to 8 hours.” added the official.

The city, which is already facing a 15% water cut owing to a water mains tunnel damaged in Thane, has seen certain parts of suburbs facing acute water cuts. A few days back, areas of the K East ward were already facing water cuts after a pipeline burst in the JVLR area.