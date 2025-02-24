Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.92 °C, check weather forecast for February 24, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on February 24, 2025, is 29.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.92 °C and 30.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:42 PM. Mumbai weather update on February 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.82 °C and 30.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 83.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 25, 2025 29.51 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 29.70 Broken clouds February 27, 2025 29.25 Broken clouds February 28, 2025 29.90 Few clouds March 1, 2025 28.88 Few clouds March 2, 2025 28.00 Sky is clear March 3, 2025 28.32 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.51 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.19 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.7 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 28.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.65 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.03 °C Sky is clear



