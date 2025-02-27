Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 27, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on February 27, 2025, is 29.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 30.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:43 PM. Mumbai weather update on February 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.89 °C and 28.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 315.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 28, 2025 29.50 Sky is clear March 1, 2025 28.93 Few clouds March 2, 2025 28.46 Sky is clear March 3, 2025 28.56 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 28.80 Scattered clouds March 5, 2025 30.32 Scattered clouds March 6, 2025 29.39 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.4 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 28.12 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 33.23 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



