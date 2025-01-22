Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 22, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on January 22, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 22, 2025, is 25.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.99 °C and 26.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.4 °C and 26.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 276.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 23, 2025
|25.98
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|25.88
|Broken clouds
|January 25, 2025
|26.20
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|27.00
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|27.79
|Sky is clear
|January 28, 2025
|27.63
|Sky is clear
|January 29, 2025
|26.51
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
