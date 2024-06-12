Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 13, 2024 29.32 °C Light rain June 14, 2024 28.91 °C Moderate rain June 15, 2024 29.41 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 29.4 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 29.54 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 29.68 °C Moderate rain June 19, 2024 27.04 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.55 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.45 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.4 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on June 12, 2024, is 29.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 29.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.28 °C and 29.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 119.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

