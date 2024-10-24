Menu Explore
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.69 °C, check weather forecast for October 24, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on October 24, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 24, 2024, is 29.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.69 °C and 31.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, October 25, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.55 °C and 30.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 263.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 25, 2024 29.29 °C Broken clouds
October 26, 2024 28.88 °C Sky is clear
October 27, 2024 28.69 °C Scattered clouds
October 28, 2024 27.7 °C Scattered clouds
October 29, 2024 28.52 °C Few clouds
October 30, 2024 29.73 °C Light rain
October 31, 2024 30.2 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on October 24, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.45 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 25.23 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 28.43 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 21.98 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 26.73 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 32.32 °C Few clouds
Delhi 29.3 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

