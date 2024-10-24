Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.69 °C, check weather forecast for October 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 25, 2024 29.29 °C Broken clouds October 26, 2024 28.88 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 28.69 °C Scattered clouds October 28, 2024 27.7 °C Scattered clouds October 29, 2024 28.52 °C Few clouds October 30, 2024 29.73 °C Light rain October 31, 2024 30.2 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.45 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.23 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 28.43 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.98 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.73 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.32 °C Few clouds Delhi 29.3 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 24, 2024, is 29.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.69 °C and 31.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 25, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.55 °C and 30.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 263.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

