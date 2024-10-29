Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.66 °C, check weather forecast for October 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 30, 2024 29.58 °C Light rain October 31, 2024 29.96 °C Scattered clouds November 1, 2024 29.79 °C Few clouds November 2, 2024 30.09 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 30.08 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 29.91 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 29.57 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.91 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.2 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 29, 2024, is 28.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.66 °C and 29.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.57 °C and 30.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 244.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 29, 2024

