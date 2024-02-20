Mumbai-based cameraman booked for outraging modesty

Navi Mumbai HT Image

A 32-year-old Navi Mumbai-based female reporter has registered a case against a Mumbai based camera man of a regional news channel for outraging her modesty while they were covering a political program in Vashi on Sunday afternoon.

After the program was over by around 3pm, all the reporters were standing near the barricade of the VIP gate at Cidco Exhibition center in Vashi. The reporters were waiting for the politicians to come out for taking their byte. The cameraman identified as Sachin Shinde, allegedly pushed the complainant and touched her inappropriately in order to enter beyond the barricading. Due to the impact of the pushing, the complainant fell over another women reporter. The anger female reporters when questioned him for his action, Shinde allegedly abused them and insulted them. “He not just touched me inappropriately in public, but also insulted me using abusive language in the front of other reporters there. When others demanded that he should apologise for his behaviour, he was even more nasty with his abusive language,” the complainant said.

“After the FIR was registered on Sunday as per the complainant’s allegation, we called the accused and asked him to come to police station as we have to serve him a notice in this case but he did not turn up. We would be calling him again,” senior police inspector Madhukar Bhatte from Vashi police station said. The case against Shinde has been registered under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC.