Mumbai: On Day 1, 512 commuters booked for not wearing masks on local trains
As many as 512 commuters were booked for not wearing face masks and 2,592 for travelling without tickets on Monday when Mumbai suburban trains resumed services for general public.
The Government Railway Police caught and fined 512 passengers for travelling without wearing face masks on Monday, and a little over ₹1 lakh was collected from them.
The state government has made wearing face masks mandatory for travel by local trains and each defaulter has to pay ₹200 as fine.
From the 2,592 ticketless commuters who were booked by the Central and Western Railway, a fine of ₹8.17 lakh was recovered.
On the Central Railway, 1,600 passengers were caught travelling without tickets and a fine of ₹5 lakh was recovered from them. On the Western Railway, 992 passengers were caught travelling without a ticket and ₹3.17 lakh was recovered from them as fine.
Nearly 3.4 million passengers travelled by local trains on the first day of resumption of the service on Monday.
Passengers are allowed to travel during three time slots as of now: from the first service till 7am; between 12pm and 4pm; and after 9pm till the last service of the day.
