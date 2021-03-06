IND USA
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Panel gets more time to submit report on privilege motions filed against Goswami, Ranaut

The Legislative Assembly and Council on Friday extended the time given to the breach of privilege committee to complete the proceedings and submit its report in the breach of privilege motions filed against Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and actress Kangana Ranaut
By Surendra Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:36 AM IST

The Legislative Assembly and Council on Friday extended the time given to the breach of privilege committee to complete the proceedings and submit its report in the breach of privilege motions filed against Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and actress Kangana Ranaut. The proposals were passed by both houses unanimously without any discussion.

The committee is hearing the motion moved by Shiv Sena member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pratap Sarnaik on September 7 against Goswami for his derogatory and objectionable remarks against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers. The motion against Ranaut is for her comparison of Mumbai with Pak Occupied Kashmir. Goswami was summoned by the committee to present his side on a couple of occasions since then.

Similar motions were moved by Manisha Kayande and Bhai Jagtap in the legislative council. Both the houses extended the time to the committee till the end of the monsoon session expected to be held in July.

