Mumbai: Panel gets more time to submit report on privilege motions filed against Goswami, Ranaut
The Legislative Assembly and Council on Friday extended the time given to the breach of privilege committee to complete the proceedings and submit its report in the breach of privilege motions filed against Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and actress Kangana Ranaut. The proposals were passed by both houses unanimously without any discussion.
The committee is hearing the motion moved by Shiv Sena member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pratap Sarnaik on September 7 against Goswami for his derogatory and objectionable remarks against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers. The motion against Ranaut is for her comparison of Mumbai with Pak Occupied Kashmir. Goswami was summoned by the committee to present his side on a couple of occasions since then.
Similar motions were moved by Manisha Kayande and Bhai Jagtap in the legislative council. Both the houses extended the time to the committee till the end of the monsoon session expected to be held in July.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elgar Parishad 2021: Sharjeel Usmani moves Bombay HC to quash FIR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut refutes allegations by Kalina woman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From September 2020 to February 2021, 1,480 tested positive for Covid-19 at Mumbai airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Thackeray travels without mask to Nashik amid Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body shuts restaurant after 10 of 35 staff test positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phase 3 of vaccination: Mumbai crosses 50,000-mark in 5 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Panel gets more time to submit report on privilege motions filed against Goswami, Ranaut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Cricket academy using Oval Maidan despite ban, claim residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra economic survey: Agriculture sector sees 11.7% growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economic survey: Maharashtra slips to third position in FDI investment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra economic survey: Growth sees a Maha dip amid Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra spent ₹2,630.03 crore on Covid till Dec 2020: Economic survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Housing sector remained under pressure during 2020-21: Maharashtra economic survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra economic survey: Ambulance registration sees a jump of 25% in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹15k crore spent on Mumbai Metro-3: Maharashtra Economic survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox