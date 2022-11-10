Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link road to open from Dec 2023: CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link road to open from Dec 2023: CM Eknath Shinde

Published on Nov 10, 2022 10:57 PM IST

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited the construction site of a pair of tunnels on Thursday.

PTI |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said the construction of Missing Link road on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway would be complete by December next year. The road will connect Khalapur Toll Booth point with Kusgaon, bypassing the entire ghat (hill) section of the Expressway.

It is expected to cut the travel time between Pune and Mumbai by half-an-hour.

Shinde visited the construction site of a pair of tunnels on Thursday.

"This will be a landmark project in the country, as it has used modern technology which is currently used in some foreign countries. The width of the tunnel is 23.75 meters, making it the widest tunnel in the world. Measures have been taken to prevent fire incidents inside," he said.

Both the tunnels will be around 1,500-meter-long and the digging for 1,400 meters has been completed.

"The road is expected to be open for use by December 2023," the CM said.

