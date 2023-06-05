Mumbai: Even as the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT), is yet to decide on a seat-sharing formula, the number of those aspiring to become the chief minister from the opposition parties is on the rise. Hoardings projecting Patole as ‘future CM’ appear in Nagpur

This time, state Congress president Nana Patole appeared as another claimant for the prime position as his supporters in Nagpur have put up hoardings declaring him as the future chief minister. The hoardings were installed to mark Patole’s birthday on June 5. The move is being perceived as an attempt by the state Congress chief to position himself as one of the contenders for the top post in the state.

Patole, however, clarified that this was an act of some exuberant party workers and he would ask them not to repeat this. “Hoardings were put up by some enthusiastic workers. Our stand is clear, Assembly elections are far-off and there is no need to put up such hoardings. I urge all my workers not to install such hoardings,” he said.

The development came against the backdrop of a silent war in the NCP when former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state NCP chief Jayant Patil were seen positioning themselves as the future CM. The poster war started when Patil’s supporters erected several hoardings in Mumbai declaring him as the future CM. The hoardings were also installed outside NCP headquarters at Ballard Pier in the city. Days later, Ajit Pawar’s supporters put up hoarding terming him as the future CM.

The same was followed by another MVA ally—Shiv Sena (UBT)—when they tried to project Uddhav Thackeray as MVA leader during the first joint rally of the three parties in Aurangabad on April 2.

Speculations about Ajit Pawar making attempts to join hands with the ruling BJP along with a group of NCP MLAs started soon after that. Amid this, NCP chief Sharad Pawar declared his resignation from the post of the NCP national president, however, he was convinced to take back his decision.

Meanwhile, though Patole tried to play down the move, it did not go down well among the allies as Ajit Pawar took a dig at the former and said that one cannot become CM by putting up hoardings. “Many times, I have explained to my workers that no one can become CM by erecting hoardings. One is required to have the magic figure of 145 MLAs,” he said.

Another NCP leader and former minister Chhagan Bhujbal also quipped that such action backfires for the person who is being projected at the CM by their supporters, “As others start making attempts to pull him down.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut reminded that similar hoardings were installed for party leader and Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray and also said that party workers do such things on their own. “Ajit Dada and Nana Patole are senior leaders of the state. The leaders don’t ask to install such hoardings, it is being done by overenthusiastic workers,” he said.

