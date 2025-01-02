Mumbai’s railway stations defy space crunch, go vertical

MUMBAI: Just when it seemed Mumbai’s suburban railways stations were ready to buckle under the relentless tide of commuters, the railways have pulled off the unthinkable in this space-starved city. More than 6.43 lakh sq ft, or 147 acres, the equivalent of nearly six Azad Maidan grounds, is being added to suburban stations on both the Western and Central Railways, under the Station Improvement Project being executed by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC). Elevated spaces will allow commuters to reach the platforms from any entry or exit point and reduce the pressure on FOBs

The project, launched in February 2024 and costing an estimated ₹947 crore, is seeing the construction of massive elevated decks above railway platforms, which will not only improve railway infrastructure but decongest Mumbai’s notoriously overcrowded stations. These elevated decks will accommodate ticket counters, toilets, food stalls, commercial spaces including shops, seating arrangements and other amenities. Connecting to foot overbridges, skywalks, staircases and escalators, they will give suburban stations a massive upgrade and crowd management.

Work is underway at 17 stations on both railways, with the elevated decks being partially opened to the public at Kandivali, Ghatkopar and Khar Road stations. Work is also underway at Neral and Govandi, among other stations.

The Station Improvement Project was launched after elevated decks were built at Andheri, Goregaon and Borivali stations on a trial basis. The deck at Andheri was constructed in 2019 as the number of commuters swelled after the Andheri Metro 1 station, which connects with Andheri railway station, became operational. Elevated decks were also built on a trial basis at Borivali and Goregaon stations, followed by Ghatkopar and Khar Road.

With their thumping success, the railways realised they could create additional space, literally out of thin air, and replicate the idea across the entire length of their suburban sections.

Sources said that most suburban railway stations in Mumbai are more than 75-80 years old and needed a significant upgrade. While partial improvements have been carried out over time, the current project is a much larger revamp. “The stations selected by the CR and WR were chosen based on multiple parameters such as passenger footfalls and congestion levels, intermodal connectivity requirements, safety and accessibility challenges and scope for operational enhancement to meet increasing demands,” said an official from MRVC.

Subhash Chand Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, MRVC, is gung-ho about the project. “This Station Improvement Project is a significant step towards providing world-class facilities to passengers, ensuring greater safety, comfort, and convenience. By incorporating state-of-the-art infrastructure and sustainable practices, we aim to transform our stations into vibrant, efficient hubs that meet the growing demands of our urban transit system. Our goal is to create a seamless travel experience for all passengers, while also contributing to the development of a more sustainable and accessible railway network,” he said.

These elevated spaces will allow commuters to reach the platforms from any entry or exit point. This will reduce the pressure on FOBs, which is quickest way to reach the platforms. They will improve operational efficiency and crowd management, as well as enhance the commuters’ overall experience on the premises.

Sources said a feasibility study was conducted by Knight Frank India on behalf of MRVC in 2022 for the Station Improvement Project at 17 stations. A part of MUTP-3A, contracts for four stations were awarded in October 2022 and for the remaining 13 stations in February 2024.

Meanwhile, MRVC will install more elevators and escalators at various stations on the suburban sections of both railways. . Up until 2023, MRVC had commissioned 15 elevators and 16 escalators across various suburban stations in Mumbai. Sources in MRVC said that in 2024 alone, they has installed four new elevators and nine escalators, and by 2027 they plan to add 119 more elevators and 183 escalators.