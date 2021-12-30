Mumbai's single-day Covid caseload surpasses 3,500-mark, 45% hike from yesterday

Mumbai's daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday surpassed the 3500-mark after the city logged as many as 3,671 infections, according to the health bulletin data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Today's figures show a 45% jump from yesterday when 2,510 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported, the BMC data showed.

The active caseload of the financial capital of India currently stands at 11,360 while the growth rate of the virus between December 23 and 29 reached 0.14%. However, Mumbai on Thursday didn't report any fresh fatality due to Covid-19 unlike the preceding when one patient succumbed to the virus. With this, the death toll of the city remains at 16,375, BMC data revealed.

A total of 371 new recoveries were recorded in Mumbai on Thursday, which took the total number of recovered patients to 749,159.

The spike in single-day caseload in Mumbai comes amid Maharashtra being one of the two most-affected regions in India by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, after Delhi. The western state has so far reported 252 Omicron cases, with a total of 85 logged on Wednesday. Delhi, on the other hand, has till now confirmed 263 cases of the new variant of concern of Covid-19.

Of the 252 Omicron cases detected in Maharashtra, as many as 137 have been contributed by Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, the Union health ministry during a press briefing mentioned that the country is witnessing an uptick in cases with Delhi, Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Gujarat showing concerns. Maharashtra is also among the states with most number of active coronavirus cases.

In wake of this surge, the Maharashtra government has imposed multiple curbs, including banning gathering of more than five people between 9pm and 6am. In Mumbai, prohibitory orders under Section 144 has been imposed till January 7 and public gatherings in open or closed spaces due to New Year have also been banned. As per the new order, gathering at hotels, bars, pubs, restaurants and clubs, among others, are also prohibited.

