Mumbai's temperature fluctuates erratically; cold spell could be short lived, says IMD

Mumbai: The city's temperatures have been fluctuating dramatically since the beginning of December, with the mercury rising five degrees Celsius early Tuesday morning, just a day after the city recorded its coldest December day in nine years.

The Santacruz observatory recorded 13.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, 5.1 degrees below normal. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature, measured at 5:30 am on Tuesday, reached 18 degrees Celsius, while Colaba registered a relatively higher reading of 20.8 degrees Celsius. Despite the increase from the previous morning, minimum temperatures at both weather stations remained close to normal values.

However, IMD officials indicate this cold spell will be short-lived. "These temperatures will continue till Tuesday, and then see a slight uptick," said Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD Mumbai. "As of now, northerly winds are dominating which are causing below normal temperatures. But a low-pressure zone is gradually becoming well marked, which will bring in easterly winds that will raise the temperature. The minimum will go up to the range of 19 to 21 degrees Celsius, although it remains to be seen."

Nair explained that the city's scorching temperatures the previous week—when the maximum reached 37.3 degrees Celsius, the highest December reading in 13 years, and the minimum touched 25.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday—were due to the combined effects of Cyclone Fengal and easterly winds, which caused a considerable temperature rise.