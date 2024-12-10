Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai's temperature fluctuates erratically; cold spell could be short lived, says IMD

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 10, 2024 12:28 PM IST

The Santacruz observatory recorded 13.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, 5.1 degrees below normal

Mumbai: The city's temperatures have been fluctuating dramatically since the beginning of December, with the mercury rising five degrees Celsius early Tuesday morning, just a day after the city recorded its coldest December day in nine years.

The city's temperatures have been fluctuating dramatically since the beginning of December.(HT Photo)
The city's temperatures have been fluctuating dramatically since the beginning of December.(HT Photo)

The Santacruz observatory recorded 13.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, 5.1 degrees below normal. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature, measured at 5:30 am on Tuesday, reached 18 degrees Celsius, while Colaba registered a relatively higher reading of 20.8 degrees Celsius. Despite the increase from the previous morning, minimum temperatures at both weather stations remained close to normal values.

However, IMD officials indicate this cold spell will be short-lived. "These temperatures will continue till Tuesday, and then see a slight uptick," said Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD Mumbai. "As of now, northerly winds are dominating which are causing below normal temperatures. But a low-pressure zone is gradually becoming well marked, which will bring in easterly winds that will raise the temperature. The minimum will go up to the range of 19 to 21 degrees Celsius, although it remains to be seen."

Nair explained that the city's scorching temperatures the previous week—when the maximum reached 37.3 degrees Celsius, the highest December reading in 13 years, and the minimum touched 25.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday—were due to the combined effects of Cyclone Fengal and easterly winds, which caused a considerable temperature rise.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On