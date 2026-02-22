MUMBAI: In a major boost to coastal connectivity ahead of the summer tourist rush and Holi travel season, the Maharashtra ports department has announced the launch of a roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry service between Mumbai and Vijaydurg in Sindhudurg district. The service is slated to begin on March 1, coinciding with the Shimga festival (Holi), when thousands travel from the metropolis to their home towns in the Konkan region. Mumbai-Vijaydurg Ro-Ro ferry to start from March 1

The new water link- deploying the high-speed vessel M2M Princess- will cut travel time between the two places to around seven hours, down from more than 10 hours on the road. Vehicles including two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be able to board the ferry at Bhaucha Dhakka (Ferry Wharf) in Mumbai and disembark at Vijaydurg, offering a traffic-free alternative to the crowded Mumbai-Goa highway.

The Mumbai-Vijaydurg Ro-Ro service had earlier been announced by Ports Minister Nitesh Rane for a September 1 launch last year, ahead of the Ganeshotsav travel season. However, the service did not commence as scheduled due to an inadequate public response and low advance bookings, prompting the department to revisit the operational model and timing.

In order to help offset operational costs, the ports department plans to seek viability gap funding (VGF) from the state government after the initial pilot run.

The pilot phase has a 16-day timetable in March, with eight departures each from Mumbai and Vijaydurg. The department says it has secured more than 140 regulatory clearances and all vessels and facilities are ready. Clearances have been obtained from the Union Shipping Ministry, Directorate General of Shipping, Maharashtra Maritime Board and Mumbai Port Authority. Officials describe M2M Princess as one of the fastest passenger-cum-vehicle ferries in South Asia.

During the pilot, the Mumbai Maritime Board (MMB) will cover fuel costs. After assessing ridership, revenue and costs, the port department plans to submit a VGF proposal to the state, mirroring support the government recently provided for air connectivity projects to Solapur and other underserved cities.

Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said the initiative will give people “another travel choice to Konkan” and benefit both residents and tourists. After the March pilot, decisions on extending and expanding the service will be taken based on demand and financial viability. Rane is scheduled to be on board the inaugural ferry from Mumbai to Vijaydurg.