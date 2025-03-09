Navi Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman was brutally assaulted in her home on Friday by her former husband, a convicted murderer, and his accomplice. The attack, which lasted for around 30 minutes, left her with severe injuries, including a fractured arm, a bruised head, and multiple deep stab wounds on her neck inflicted with a screwdriver. Both the accused were arrested on Saturday following a swift police operation. Murder convict breaks into ex-wife’s home, assaults her over her second marriage

The prime accused, Durvesh Anand Daadve, believed to be in his late twenties, stormed into the woman’s home in Kudtudi, a hamlet in Mhasala Taluka, Raigad district, along with an unknown accomplice. The attack took place around 10am when the victim’s current husband was not at home.

According to the police, Daadve was enraged that the woman had moved on and was living with another man in the same village after leaving him during his imprisonment in 2020. “It became an ego issue for him, and he sought revenge,” said assistant police inspector Sandeep Kahale.

The woman, a member of a tribal community, had previously been married to Daadve, who was convicted in a murder case and sentenced to jail in 2020. While he was serving his sentence at Yerwada Jail in Pune, their relationship deteriorated, and she began living with another man.

On the day of the attack, the woman was washing clothes when Daadve and his accomplice forcefully entered her home. In a brutal act of vengeance, they struck her on the head with a wooden stick, smothered her with a pillow, and repeatedly stabbed her neck with a screwdriver. Investigating officer Nyaneshwar Eadvale revealed that Daadve had allegedly told the victim, “I have been waiting for this moment. You won’t survive today.”

As the assault continued, the woman lost consciousness. Believing she was dead, the attackers fled the scene. Nearly two hours later, she regained consciousness and managed to alert her neighbours, who rushed her to MGM Kamothe Hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving the complaint, police teams launched a manhunt for the suspects. Daadve was tracked down and arrested at a relative’s house in Mangaon, Raigad district, while his accomplice was nabbed from Panvel. “Both accused had switched off their phones to evade capture, but intelligence sources led us to their hideouts,” API Kahale confirmed.

The two men have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including section 109 (attempt to murder), section 333 (House trespass with intent to cause harm) section 3(5) (multiple persons committing a crime with a common intention).

The accused were presented before the court on Saturday, where the police sought their custody for further investigation.