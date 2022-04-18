Murderer absconding for 21 years arrested from Oshiwara
Mumbai: Mumbai police has arrested a murder convict who was absconding for over two decades after being released from jail on parole.
After the police received a tip-off about the convict, Suleman Usman Chauhan, officials from the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch disguised as a postman, Mahanagar gas employees and civic officials kept a watch on his house for two days to ensure that it was not a case of mistaken identity.
Chauhan, now 64-year-old, had changed his identity and was living in the Oshaiwara area of Andheri west for the last six years.
According to the police, Chauhan, who was arrested for murder and convicted in 1996, was serving a life sentence in Amravati Jail. In 2001, he came out on parole leave for one month but thereafter did not report back to the jail.
In 2014, jail authorities declared him absconding and registered a case against him.
Chauhan, who remarried in between, had been living in Millat Nagar since 2016.
On Saturday the CIU officials received information that Chauhan was living with his second wife in Andheri. To verify the information, a team of three officers was formed.
“The intention was to find out whether he was Chauhan or someone else who looked like him,” said Milind Kate, senior police inspector of CIU.
Kate said that once they were convinced of his identity, the officers raided the house and arrested Chauhan.
Police questioned his two sons, who were present in the house. They admitted that he was on the run over the past two decades.
The CIU officers arrested Chauhan and informed the jail authorities about his arrest. The CIU then handed over the arrested accused to DN Nagar police.
-
Armed robbers loot ₹1 cr from cash van in Gurugram
Armed robbers on Monday looted ₹1 crore from a van of a cash collection company from the Subhash Chowk area of Gurugram in broad daylight, said police. Four-five miscreants first threw chilli powder on the eyes of the guard, staff present in the van and held them hostage at gunpoint and looted ₹1 crore. In the initial investigation, it was also revealed that the robbers were chasing this cash collection vehicle.
-
Angadia extortion case: Charge sheet filed against three cops
Mumbai The Mumbai crime branch has filed a charge sheet against three police officers arrested in connection with the Angadia extortion case. The 1,100-page charge sheet contains documentary and electronic evidence, statements of about 70 witnesses, including statements of seven people recorded under section 164 CrPC before metropolitan magistrates, said a crime branch officer.
-
Seven departments in BBAU working from Central library
Seven departments and a gym are operating from the Central library of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University for the past many years. The departments running from the Gautam Buddha Central Library are Public Administration, Sanskrit and Vedic Studies, Hindi, Computer science, Information Technology, Library and Information science and sports. Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Singh said he is aware of the situation, and they are trying hard to get the funds to construct new academic blocks.
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra sees 59 new cases, no death recorded
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 78,75,904, while the death toll remained unchanged for the third consecutive day at 1,47,827, a health department official said. The fresh addition to the overall statewide coronavirus tally was much lower than 127 reported on Sunday, he pointed out. State health department data showed that Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Buldhana and Wardha districts have zero active cases.
-
World Liver Day: SGPGIMS to conduct awareness session, honour liver donors
Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in collaboration with the departments of Hepatology, Gastroenterology and Surgical Gastroenterology will conduct a one-day awareness session on World Liver Day on April 19. Dr UC Ghoshal, HoD, Gastroenterology, SGPGIMS, will edify the gathering followed by Dr Anita Saxena, Nephrology. Internationally acclaimed Hepatologist from PGIMER, Chandigarh, prof Dhiman, who is director of SGPGIMS, will also share sGPGIMS director Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman's thoughts.
