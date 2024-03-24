MU’s approved budget of 857 crore prioritises academic excellence, inclusivity

Mumbai: In a move aimed at upholding quality, inclusivity, and excellence, the University of Mumbai’s (MU) budget for the financial year 2024-25, totalling ₹857 crore, received approval during the annual senate meeting chaired by Ravindra Kulkarni on Saturday. Despite grappling with a deficit of ₹121.6 crore, the university’s budget underscores its commitment to academic and governance excellence. Notably, a substantial portion, amounting to ₹65 crore, has been allocated to foster a conducive environment for academic pursuits and administrative efficiency. HT Image

Among the key highlights of the budget are initiatives focused on enhancing research and innovation culture, promoting internationalisation in higher education, and fostering global citizenship education. Additionally, provisions have been made to bolster student support services, alumni engagement, and university-industry partnerships, aligning with the university’s vision for holistic development.

Key development projects for 2024-25 include Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre, Construction of Class III & IV quarters with Community Hall, Prof Bal Apte Centre and Auditorium, School of Languages Building Phase II (Avesta Pahlavi Centre), International Students Hostel Phase II, Construction of Girl’s Hostel and Development of Vengurla Sub Campus. These projects reflect the university’s commitment to enhancing its infrastructure and academic offerings.

Based on such major highlights, the budget of ₹857 crores for the financial year 2024-2025 presented by prof CA Ravindra Bambardekar, finance and accounts officer before vice-chancellor, pro vice-chancellor principal Ajay Bhamare, registrar professor Baliram Gaikwad and members of the senate.

New initiatives/schemes

- Quality, Inclusivity and Excellence Initiatives-Academics 10 Cr.

- Initiatives for Strengthening of Research and Innovation Culture 15 Cr.

- Student Support and Progression Initiatives 5 Cr.

- Alumni Connect and Vibrant University-Industry Linkage Initiatives 2 Cr.

- Initiatives for Internationalisation of Higher Education and Global Citizenship Education 3 Cr.

- Quality, Inclusivity, and Excellence Initiatives-Governance 30 Cr.

- Construction and Development 2024-2025

- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre 25 Cr.

- Construction of Class III & IV quarters with Community Hall 22 Cr.

- Professor Bal Apte Centre and Auditorium 28 Cr.

- School of Languages Building Phase II (Avesta Pahlavi Centre) 14 Cr.

- International Students Hostel Phase II 25 Cr.

- Construction of Girl’s Hostel 8.5 Cr.

- Development of Vengurla Sub Campus 50 Lakh