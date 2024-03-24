 MU’s approved budget of ₹857 crore prioritises academic excellence, inclusivity | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

MU’s approved budget of 857 crore prioritises academic excellence, inclusivity

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 24, 2024 06:52 AM IST

University of Mumbai's ₹857 crore budget for 2024-25 focuses on academic excellence, research, internationalization, and infrastructure development.

Mumbai: In a move aimed at upholding quality, inclusivity, and excellence, the University of Mumbai’s (MU) budget for the financial year 2024-25, totalling 857 crore, received approval during the annual senate meeting chaired by Ravindra Kulkarni on Saturday. Despite grappling with a deficit of 121.6 crore, the university’s budget underscores its commitment to academic and governance excellence. Notably, a substantial portion, amounting to 65 crore, has been allocated to foster a conducive environment for academic pursuits and administrative efficiency.

HT Image
HT Image

Among the key highlights of the budget are initiatives focused on enhancing research and innovation culture, promoting internationalisation in higher education, and fostering global citizenship education. Additionally, provisions have been made to bolster student support services, alumni engagement, and university-industry partnerships, aligning with the university’s vision for holistic development.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Key development projects for 2024-25 include Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre, Construction of Class III & IV quarters with Community Hall, Prof Bal Apte Centre and Auditorium, School of Languages Building Phase II (Avesta Pahlavi Centre), International Students Hostel Phase II, Construction of Girl’s Hostel and Development of Vengurla Sub Campus. These projects reflect the university’s commitment to enhancing its infrastructure and academic offerings.

Based on such major highlights, the budget of 857 crores for the financial year 2024-2025 presented by prof CA Ravindra Bambardekar, finance and accounts officer before vice-chancellor, pro vice-chancellor principal Ajay Bhamare, registrar professor Baliram Gaikwad and members of the senate.

New initiatives/schemes

- Quality, Inclusivity and Excellence Initiatives-Academics 10 Cr.

- Initiatives for Strengthening of Research and Innovation Culture 15 Cr.

- Student Support and Progression Initiatives 5 Cr.

- Alumni Connect and Vibrant University-Industry Linkage Initiatives 2 Cr.

- Initiatives for Internationalisation of Higher Education and Global Citizenship Education 3 Cr.

- Quality, Inclusivity, and Excellence Initiatives-Governance 30 Cr.

- Construction and Development 2024-2025

- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre 25 Cr.

- Construction of Class III & IV quarters with Community Hall 22 Cr.

- Professor Bal Apte Centre and Auditorium 28 Cr.

- School of Languages Building Phase II (Avesta Pahlavi Centre) 14 Cr.

- International Students Hostel Phase II 25 Cr.

- Construction of Girl’s Hostel 8.5 Cr.

- Development of Vengurla Sub Campus 50 Lakh

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / MU’s approved budget of 857 crore prioritises academic excellence, inclusivity
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On