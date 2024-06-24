Muslims should get reservation from OBC quota, demands Jarange-Patil

Mumbai With the ruling Mahayuti government seemingly under pressure from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has become more firm over his demand for reservation for Marathas. On Sunday, he demanded that Muslims be given reservation from the OBC quota. To support his demand, he said that there are several Muslims who also have Kunbi records which makes them eligible for reservation under the OBC quota and the government should provide them what is their right. Thane, India - November,21, 2023: Community of Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil is seen interacting with maratha community in a meeting at Gadkari Hall in Thane to demand Maratha reservation ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, November ,21, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

“There are government records that show that the Muslims are also part of Kunbi castes. When these records prove that they are also farmers and belong to the Kunbi community, then Muslims should also be given reservation from the OBC quota,” said Jarange-Patil.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

This is the first time the Maratha activist has spoken about Muslim reservation. His stand is being seen as an attempt to disturb OBCs, who are already concerned over losing their reservation in the backdrop of the demands for blanket reservation for the Maratha community from their quota.

“Muslims should not be facing injustice,” Jarange-Patil noted and gave an example saying that the records of Pasha Patel, a BJP leader, shows that he is a Kunbi. “If there are such records, then all Muslims should get reservation from the OBC quota,” he demanded and warned, “I will see how they don’t get their rights.”

Laxman Hake, who is emerging as an OBC quota activist, countered the argument and said that the Muslim community is being seen as a religion. “Hinduism is divided into social hierarchies, but the Muslim community is seen as a religion,” Hake said. He also insisted that some of the castes from the Muslim community are already getting reservation under the OBC quota.

BJP leader Nitesh Rane too opposed the demand made by Jarange-Patil. He said, “Our Constitution does not allow giving reservations on religious grounds. Jarange-Patil may not be aware that the reservation can be granted only on the backwardness of a caste.”

Jarange-Patil also demanded a white paper from the state government by July 13 explaining the basis on which sub-castes of 180 castes were made part of the OBC quota three decades ago. “The government included sub-castes of 180 castes in 1993. Similarly, Maratha and Kunbis are the same and thus Marathas need to be included in OBC quota as a sub-caste. We are ready to give proof that Marathas are Kunbis. If the government will not consider Marathas as a sub-caste of Kunbi then they should remove all the sub-castes from the OBC quota,” he remarked.

The Maratha activist also threatened to start another protest if the state government fails to implement the draft notification on ‘Sage-Soyare’ (blood relatives) issued in January this year.

Box:

Muslim reservation a contentious issue

Ahead of the state assembly polls in 2014, the then Congress-NCP government had approved 5% reservation to the Muslim community in government jobs and education

The ordinance was partially struck down by the Bombay High Court. It scrapped reservation provision in government jobs but allowed it in the education sector.

The decision was rejected by the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government after coming to power in 2014 saying that they don’t support reservation on religious grounds.