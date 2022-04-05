MVA partners call ED action vindictive, BJP demands Raut’s arrest
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) action was the result of his refusal to destabilise the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.
Claiming that the properties attached by the Central agency were self-earned, Raut said if it was proved that he and his wife had even one rupee in black money, he would donate all his properties to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The MVA constituents - Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress - condemned the ED action, terming it vindictive and an attempt to unsettle the ruling alliance.
However, BJP welcomed the ED action and called for the arrest of Raut.
ED on Tuesday provisionally attached immovable properties worth ₹11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Raut’s wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, in connection with the Patra Chawl redevelopment scam. Swapna is the wife of Sujit Patkar, a close associate of the Sena leader.
The agency also attached some land parcels in Palghar and at Saphale and Padgha villages in Thane district, which belong to Pravin Raut, former director of Guru Ashish Constructions. The firm had undertaken the construction project for rehabilitation of 672 tenants of Patra Chawl at Goregaon. Pravin Raut was arrested in the case on February 2.
“I had an inkling that ED was after me… [because of] the way in which this [MVA] government was established,” Raut said, adding that he had written to vice-president Venkaiah Naidu on the Central agencies pressuring him.
“I am not surprised at this action. If anyone feels this will affect Sanjay Raut or Sena, they are wrong,” the Sena spokesperson said, calling this a false and concocted case.
Raut said the Alibag land was purchased in 2009 after taking a loan of ₹55 lakh from Pravin Raut’s wife, which was reflected in his election affidavits. The money had also been repaid, he said, claiming he did not know where Patra Chawl was located.
“These are vindictive actions aimed at the Marathi manoos… such low-level politics was never seen in Maharashtra,” he added.
Nana Patole, president, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, said the Central agencies were being misused by BJP for political mileage. “The action against Raut is part of pressure tactics, but the MVA will not be deterred by this.”
Patole said the action came hours after Raut’s complaint against some corrupt ED officials, which led to the state home department setting up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe it.
The NCP said the BJP-led Central government was misusing the probe agencies to silence the opposition.
“It started with NCP leaders, including Nawab Malik, and now Raut’s properties that include his Mumbai residence have been attached. The action comes a day after Raut had a discussion with home minister Dilip Walse Patil [over corruption issues related to ED] following which an SIT was formed today to investigate the matter,” party’s chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.
He said Raut’s properties were attached when he was participating in parliamentary proceedings in Delhi. “The entire Maharashtra is watching how MVA leaders are being targeted [by the Centre] with the help of probe agencies.”
Nitesh Rane, BJP legislator and son of Union minister Narayan Rane, demanded the arrest of the Sena MP.
“The very fact that Raut’s properties have been attached establishes his role in corruption. In such a situation, we cannot afford to keep him free and he needs to be arrested immediately,” he said.
