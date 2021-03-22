IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Nagpur again records over 3,000 new cases of Covid-19; tally close to 2 lakh
Police personnel check vehicles during a lockdown in Nagpur.(HT Photo)
Police personnel check vehicles during a lockdown in Nagpur.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Nagpur again records over 3,000 new cases of Covid-19; tally close to 2 lakh

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 30,535 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day, according to state health department.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:53 PM IST

Nagpur, one of the districts devastated by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in worst-hit Maharashtra, recorded a other spike of 3,596 new cases on Monday, according to district authority's data reported by news agency ANI. With this, the total number of cases in the district reached 1,96,676.

It also recorded 40 fresh fatalities, which took the death toll to 4,664 in the last 24 hours, the government data showed.

In Nagpur, 1,837 people were discharged from hospitals on Monday, after which the total recoveries reached 1,60,945.

On Sunday, the district recorded 3,614 cases of Covid-19.

In wake of increasing Covid-19 cases, Nagpur district authorities on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown till March 31.

Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.

Earlier, the state government decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 30,535 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day, according to state health department.

With this, the state's overall tally of the infections mounted to 24,79,682 while 99 fatalities pushed the toll to 53,399.

The fresh spike in the cases came just three days after Maharashtra recorded its highest rise in a single day at 25,833. The previous highest spike was 24,896 in September 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus nagpur maharashtra coronavirus + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Police personnel check vehicles during a lockdown in Nagpur.(HT Photo)
Police personnel check vehicles during a lockdown in Nagpur.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Nagpur again records over 3,000 new cases of Covid-19; tally close to 2 lakh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 30,535 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day, according to state health department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses media on the allegations against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on March 21. (PTI)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses media on the allegations against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on March 21. (PTI)
mumbai news

Deshmukh was in Nagpur hospital, couldn’t have met Vaze in Feb, says Pawar

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Even as Pawar claimed that Deshmukh was in a Nagpur hospital from February 5-15 and then in home quarantine till February 27, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis raised questions over the minister’s public appearance on February 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (HT FILE)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Pawar again backs Anil Deshmukh, cites Covid-19 diagnosis to question Param Bir

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:40 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that Deshmukh was in a hospital for Covid-19 treatment between February 5 and 15 in Nagpur and was later home quarantined in that city. In his letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh had mentioned meeting Deshmukh “in and around mid-February.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The NIA is probing Waze's alleged role in placing an explosives-laden SUV outside Ambani's residence on February 25.
The NIA is probing Waze's alleged role in placing an explosives-laden SUV outside Ambani's residence on February 25.
mumbai news

Param Bir Singh takes charge as Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Param Bir Singh reached the Home Guard office in south Mumbai around noon but avoided speaking to media persons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CBI jointly serves as a national security agency and intelligence agency. (File photo)
The CBI jointly serves as a national security agency and intelligence agency. (File photo)
mumbai news

Saradha scam: CBI searches offices, residences of three SEBI officers

By Manish K Pathak
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:54 PM IST
The senior officials’ role came under the scanner for the time when they were posted at SEBI’s Kolkata office between 2009 and 2013
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar. (HT File)
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar. (HT File)
mumbai news

Guv should submit report to President about ‘corruption’ in Maharashtra: BJP

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:22 PM IST
The BJP, while clarifying that they do not want to demand President’s rule, has announced that its leaders will meet the governor to press this demand on March 24
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (HT File Photo)
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (HT File Photo)
mumbai news

‘You'll burn in that fire’: Raut warns against ‘President’s rule’ in Maharashtra

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Several opposition leaders such as Republican Party of India (RPI) chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale have demanded President’s rule in Maharashtra after former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused home minister Anil Deshmukh of running an extortion racket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects nasal swab of a passenger for Covid-19 test.(AP Photo)
A health worker collects nasal swab of a passenger for Covid-19 test.(AP Photo)
mumbai news

No entry in Mumbai shopping malls without Covid-19 negative report from today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:46 AM IST
  • According to the announcement made on Friday, the rule will be applicable to all malls and if visitors are not carrying a negative Covid-19 test report or don't have one, they will be able to get a Rapid Antigen Test done at the entrance of the shopping mall.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (FILE)
For representational purpose only. (FILE)
mumbai news

Personal Finance: Choosing the right kind of loan

By Abeer Ray
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Seeking a loan is not difficult. Taking the right loan, however, is what matters. Here’s a look at some of the different kinds of loans, and what you may need depending on your situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A combination of higher temperatures and increase in rainfall may also threaten agricultural productivity, the study states. (HT FILE)
A combination of higher temperatures and increase in rainfall may also threaten agricultural productivity, the study states. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Climate change likely to affect Maharashtra’s agricultural productivity: Study

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The study states about 80% of Maharashtra’s districts are expected to witness a rise in annual mean temperature (AMT) between 2033 and 2050. This will, in turn, affect water security and agro-climatic conditions, leading to diminished yields of sugarcane, pearl millet, wheat, rice and jowar among other crops.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I never had a stain on me in my 30-year-long political career,” Deshmukh had said in a function organised by Lokmat Group on March 19. (HT File)
“I never had a stain on me in my 30-year-long political career,” Deshmukh had said in a function organised by Lokmat Group on March 19. (HT File)
mumbai news

Maharashtra home minister faces his biggest challenge yet

By Pradip Kumar Maitra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:09 AM IST
As a home minister, he tabled the proposed ‘Shakti Act’ to curb violence against women and children in the Assembly on the first day of the winter session
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Police headquarters. (HT FILE)
Mumbai Police headquarters. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai Police get 1,150 complaints on grievance redressal day

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Police officers said they received 311 complaints and 391 non-cognisable complaints across the city on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ribeiro said, “Nobody has approached me and if they do, I will certainly not accept it. I would not like to touch this murky situation where money and encounters are involved.” (HT File)
Ribeiro said, “Nobody has approached me and if they do, I will certainly not accept it. I would not like to touch this murky situation where money and encounters are involved.” (HT File)
mumbai news

Vaze-Deshmukh row: Won’t touch murky case, says former Mumbai Police officer

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The comment came after Sharad Pawar recommended that Uddhav Thackeray could entrust the responsibility of carrying out a probe into the allegations against Anil Deshmukh to Julio Ribeiro
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arthur Road jail (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Arthur Road jail (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra prison dept starts vaccination for inmates at Arthur Road Jail

By Faisal Tandel, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Maharashtra prison department has started Covid-19 vaccination drive for the inmates at Arthur Road Jail or Mumbai Central Prison
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the peak of fight against Covid-19 last year, Maharashtra had requested for nurses to be brought down from Kerala to help in state hospitals. (HT FILE)
In the peak of fight against Covid-19 last year, Maharashtra had requested for nurses to be brought down from Kerala to help in state hospitals. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Amid high demand for nurses, courses see many vacant seats

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Experts says courses other than medical and dental given secondary treatment; highlight the need for nurses amid pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP