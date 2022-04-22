Naik approaches High Court to have cases against him quashed
A day after scheduling the hearing of interim bail application filed by Ganesh Naik in a threat, cheating and Arms Act case on April 27, the Thane Sessions Court, on Friday, also scheduled the hearing for anticipatory bail in the rape case against Naik on the same date.
Naik has not got any relief from the court in both the cases and has now approached the High Court to get the cases against him quashed.
The former minister and BJP MLA from Airoli had made two applications at Thane Sessions Court on Thursday.
A 48-year-old woman claimed to be Naik’s live-in partner for 27 years and that they have a 15-year-old child and that Naik sexually and mentally exploited her between 2010 and 2017. She has also alleged that he threatened to kill her and her child when she insisted that he accept the child in public and give him his rights.
Naik had hence filed for anticipatory bail to avoid arrest in the two cases. The threat case bail application was heard in the court of Judge Rajesh Gupta, who posted it for hearing on April 27 asking for a reply to be filed by the complainant. The rape case judge VY Jadhav had recused himself and the matter was posted in Judge Gupta’s court on Friday. The complainant, too, had asked for Judge Gupta to ensure that there is no contradiction in judgements.
Speaking on the developments in the court on Friday, the woman’s advocate, Lucy Massey, said, “Naik’s local senior advocate filed an additional vakalatnama in court stating that another case hearing had been posted for April 27 and hence the rape case anticipatory bail hearing too be heard on the same day. The court has accepted it.
“There is no protection from arrest given to Naik on Friday either and it was not even asked for. It is for the police now to act as per their investigation. We have decided to file a writ petition in the High Court to conduct a DNA test to prove that the child is indeed that of Naik as my client has stated. ”
Naik has remained incommunicado since the controversy began, not giving any response to the allegations. His advocates were also not available for comment.
Even as the anticipatory bail hearings have been posted for April 27, Naik has filed an application in Bombay High Court on Thursday for quashing the cases against him. The matter has been listed on April 28, as per the High Court website.
Pune district reports 22 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 22 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,540 deaths and 153 are active cases. Pune city reported 17 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,260 and the death toll stood at 9,710. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, saw total registration of 17.95 million doses.
State hands over Rs87 crore for Lahuji Vastad Salve memorial
The Maharashtra government on Friday handed over Rs87 crore for land acquisition for Krantiveer Lahuji Vastad Salve memorial at Sangamwadi. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar handed over the cheque to Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pune district collector Vikas Deshmukh. Residents have staged many agitations over their long-pending demand to erect the memorial of Salve at Sangamwadi. Later, the state government promised to provide assistance to Pune Municipal Corporation for land acquisition.
National, private banks report more frauds than cooperatives: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that though nationalised and private banks report more frauds worth crores than cooperative banks, the latter face criticism over financial bungling. Pawar said that various steps have been taken to check bank frauds. 'Plan to keep only few nationalised banks' Ajit Pawar said that there are plans at the central level to keep a 7-8 nationalised banks and merge small entities into it.
Census finds over 1,400 otters, 240 crocodiles in Ratnagiri district
Mumbai: A recent census conducted by the Maharashtra forest department (in collaboration with Pune-based environment non-profit Ela Foundation) has recorded the presence of 1,435 smooth-coated otters and 245 Indian marsh crocodiles in Ratnagiri district, where they live in a network of 10 rivers, in addition to smaller creeks and irrigation tanks. In August last year, a pair of smooth-coated otters were also seen in the Kharghar Creek at Navi Mumbai.
Dahanu hamlet gets iron bridge after using wooden logs to cross canal for 30 years
Palghar: In a major relief for the residents of Sonale and Kodepada in Dahanu taluka, an iron bridge has been built over the Surya canal so people can cross the bank without risking their lives. According to A resident of Boisar resident, Vaibhav Sankhe, in the last 3 decades, around 23 locals have fallen into the flowing canal while crossing. In the meantime, Sankhe decided to construct an iron railing bridge.
