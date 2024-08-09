Naiks up the ante in home bastion, demand both Airoli and Belapur seats

NAVI MUMBAI: BJP MLA from Airoli, Ganesh Naik, and his sons are leaving no stone unturned to reassert their authority in Navi Mumbai, a region they have had a stranglehold for years now. The Naiks have staked claim to the two assembly constituencies of Airoli and Belapur, both of which are with the BJP currently. HT Image

Naik’s younger son, former MLA Sandeep Naik, has publicly declared his intention to contest the assembly elections from Belapur, posing a serious challenge to the sitting two-term BJP MLA, Manda Mhatre.

Sandeep was a two-term MLA from Airoli (2009-2019), while his father, former state minister Ganesh Naik who currently represents Airoli, had won from Belapur in 2009 before losing to BJP’s Manda Mhatre in 2014.

The Naiks joined BJP in 2019, after quitting NCP. But BJP denied a ticket to Ganesh Naik from Belapur and instead gave the Airoli seat to his younger son, Sandeep. However, Sandeep gave up his ticket for his father who won easily. Though Sandeep was made the city party chief in July last year, Ganesh Naik was denied any ministerial berth and his elder son, former MP Sanjeev Naik, was not given a Lok Sabha ticket despite a rebellion by their supporters.

Now, with the Assembly elections approaching, the Naiks have decided to go all out to prove their clout in the region, where they still command a large support base. Sandeep, who shifted residence to Belapur, has now opened a party office there. His birthday celebration on August 4 was a show of strength with his supporters raising slogans calling him the next Belapur MLA.

Commenting on the developments, Sandeep said, “Everyone has the constitutional right to be politically ambitious in a democracy. No one should be upset that I want to contest. I have worked hard in the region and the party workers, too, want me to contest.”

Adding that he has had a successful 25-year social and political journey, he said, “I am confident the party will consider this and take a justified decision based on my individual identity.”

Asked why the party would give tickets to two members of the same family this time, he replied, “I am speaking for myself. He (Ganesh Naik) has his own identity, huge connect and social standing in the region. There are several other families that hold several posts simultaneously, but only the Naiks are always targeted.”

Meanwhile, political circles are agog with rumours of the Naiks shifting loyalties to Shiv Sena (UBT) or contesting as independents if they are again denied tickets to both the constituencies of Airoli and Belapur, as in 2019 when they had joined BJP after quitting NCP.

Refuting this, Sandeep said, “People speculate for vested interests. We have always been disciplined party workers and ensured the party’s win in the region.”

Responding to the latest development, BJP MLA from Belapur, Manda Mhatre, who has a history of being at loggerheads with the Naiks, said, “I have defeated the father, now the son is trying to create trouble. My party leader Devendra Fadnavis has assured me that I will get the party ticket.”

Shiv Sena’s Vijay Nahata, who has also staked claim in Belapur seat, reacted: “You cannot have the same people always, there is a need for new representatives with fresh ideas. Shiv Sena will contest the Belapur seat, and I have spoken to my party leaders about it. They have assured me a ticket.”