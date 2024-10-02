MUMBAI Three weeks after the first allegation of molestation made by a female student against an associate professor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run BYL Nair Hospital was revealed, chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday ordered the civic body’s commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to transfer the hospital’s dean for failing to act on the complaint and initiate probe into the matter. Nair hospital dean transferred to Cooper

Based on the chief minister’s directions, the hospital’s dean Dr Sudhir Medhekar has been transferred to RN Cooper Hospital, while the latter’s dean Dr Shailesh Mohite has been asked to take over Dr Medhekar’s position at Nair hospital.

Although the first complaint came to light in the first week of September, the student had actually escalated the matter to the dean in April. Last week a slew of similar complaints against the professor was made by a group of female students, when a hearing was organised following a directive from BMC’s additional municipal commissioner. The hearing was conducted by the Savitribai Phule Women’s Resource Centre (SPGRC)’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee at the Workplace.

Ten complains have been filed against the professor till now.

A top BMC officer said the CM has asked Gagrani “to conduct an in-depth inquiry and ensure that the victims get justice”, adding that there was an act of omission on Dr Madhukar’s part.

“The complaints are serious and we will investigate deeply. We are committed to give a secure environment in hospitals,” stated a press note released by the chief minister’s office.

Nair hospital’s turn of events come close on heels of the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata, which provoked outrage among citizens world-wide and a sharp criticism of the West Bengal government for mishandling the situation.

Closer home, the Maharashtra government also faced flak after two minor girls were sexually assaulted by a janitor in a Badlapur school.