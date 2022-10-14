Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Nair hospital to start rehabilitation centre for children with disabilities

Nair hospital to start rehabilitation centre for children with disabilities

mumbai news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 08:16 PM IST

The five-storey building that will house the centre is nearing completion. Experts from multiple disciplines like paediatric psychiatry, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dentistry, orthodpaedics, ENT, and ophthalmology are being hired

HT Image
HT Image
ByPayal Gwalani, Mumbai

An early intervention centre for children with physical and psychological disabilities under the aegis of BYL Nair Charitable Hospital will soon come up at Nagpada. Rehabilitation therapies will be provided free of cost at the facility that will be run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

“Children can be referred to us by schools, general practitioners, and other hospitals. The idea was to start a facility for children with disabilities like visual impairment, hearing impairment, and locomotive as well as psychological ones,” Dr Henal Shah, professor of psychiatry department and the centre’s coordinator, said.

The five-storey building that will house the centre is nearing completion. Experts from multiple disciplines like paediatric psychiatry, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dentistry, orthodpaedics, ENT, and ophthalmology are being hired.

Many a time, people with disabilities have multiple impairments, and rehabilitation plays a big role in helping them adapt to the world around them, Dr Surbhi Rathi, co-coordinator of the centre, said.

“The multiple therapies required for such children are expensive, difficult to find, and scattered all over. It becomes a challenge for parents to take their children to so many places, with many of them not being disability-friendly,” Dr Rathi, acting head of paediatrics department, said.

Each child coming to the centre would already have the necessary diagnosis, but a team of experts will assess the individual needs and prepare a rehabilitation plan. The centre will also have yoga, animal-assisted therapy, dance therapy, aqua therapy, and a lot of sensory therapies in place. There is also a plan to include technological interventions like telemedicine and robotic therapies.

“The design of the centre has been made with the help of architects. Care has been taken to keep it child-friendly as well as disability-friendly,” Dr Pravin Rathi, dean of the hospital, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out