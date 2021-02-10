Nana Patole to take charge as Maharashtra Congress chief on Friday
Newly appointed Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole will take charge from his predecessor Balasaheb Thorat at August Kranti Maidan on Friday.
Before that, Patole will visit religious places of various faiths on Thursday.
Patole will pay tribute to martyrs at Hutatma Chowk, Mahatma Gandhi at his statue near Mantralaya and travel to Girgaum Chowpatty on a tractor to bring attention to farmers’ issues.
He will then head towards August Kranti Maidan in a bullock cart as notional protest against fuel price hike.
“It will be a grand procession to highlight the discontent among general public and farmers against the [Narendra] Modi government,” said a Congress leader.
HK Patil, the party’s state in-charge, and other party members are expected to attend the event at August Kranti Maidan from where Mahatma Gandhi gave the call for Quit India in August 1942.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Staycations most preferred this Valentine’s Day: Travel portals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid tussle with MVA, Governor Koshyari says NCP’s Praful Patel following Modi’s mantra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra got ₹305,000 crore for infra in budget, says Fadnavis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Visitation for lawyers and family members to resume in Maharashtra prisons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government expects revenue loss of Rs1.12L-crore, work on devpt projects hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees 3,451 Covid-19 cases, tally now 2,052,253
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maratha candidates can apply in EWS category for jobs in energy department
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corporate area spaces, more residential spots for parking in Mumbai?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC refuses to quash rape case on grounds of settlement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avian influenza: 108,292 more poultry birds culled in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices in Mumbai at record high; petrol ₹94.12 a litre; diesel ₹84.63
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC refuses bail to man whose mother faked illness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra education department defers RTE admissions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Film director arrested in porn racket case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra seeks Centre’s nod to reopen CoWIN for HCWs to register for vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox