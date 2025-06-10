‘Narayan Rane should be held responsible if anything happens to me’

MUMBAI: Prakash Mahajan, brother of the late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, on Monday posted on his Facebook page that he was being threatened by former union minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane. Praveen Mahajan Death - Prakash Mahajan brother of died Pravin Mahajan at Jupiter hospital thane - PHOTO BY PRAFUL GANGURDE 03.03.10 - MAR10 2K10 (Hindustan Times)

Mahajan, who belongs to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), claimed that some political workers were making abusive calls to him and threatening him with dire consequences. Mahajan has written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking protection, and said that Rane should be held responsible if anything untoward were to happen to him.

The scrap between Mahajan and the Ranes began when Rane’s younger son and BJP minister Nitesh Rane poked fun at the talk of an alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS. The two parties have been at loggerheads after Raj Thackeray left the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005. However, after the Sena (UBT) won just 20 seats and the MNS scored zilch in the recent assembly elections, they reportedly have plans to ally for the local body polls.

When reporters asked him for a comment on the possible alliance, Nitesh sarcastically said, “We are frightened of the alliance. One got 20 seats and the other got zero. They have a lot of strength. We have only 132 MLAs.”

No one from the MNS leadership in Mumbai commented on this but Mahajan, who is based in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, rose to the bait. Apart from passing a personal comment on Nitesh Rane’s height, he declared that Nitesh had “no intellectual depth”. He also questioned why the Ranes had asked Raj Thackeray to campaign for Narayan Rane in Ratnagiri during the Lok Sabha elections.

A furious Narayan Rane hit back, asking Mahajan who he was to question the Ranes on their intellectual depth. He added that his relationship with Raj Thackeray was beyond discussion, and told Mahajan that he was speaking much more than what his status warranted, and he would “make him vomit” if he spoke more.

Mahajan complained about this in a social media post and added that he was being threatened with dire consequences by Rane’s supporters. The Ranes had not reacted to Mahajan’s allegations till late on Monday.

Mahajan said he had informed the police commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and messaged CM Devendra Fadnavis. “I have messaged his OSD Vidyadhar Mahale too,” he said. “No one has got back to me. I used to have a weapon, which I deposited with the police prior to the assembly polls. If something happens to me, Narayan Rane should be held responsible.”