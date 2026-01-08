‘Narwekar offered money, made threats so that I would withdraw’

MUMBAI: An independent candidate contesting the civic elections claims that speaker of the legislative assembly Rahul Narwekar offered her and her husband contracts, money and even a position in the BJP in exchange for withdrawing her nomination against his brother Makarand. The idea, she claimed, was to get Makarand Narwekar elected unopposed. Tejas Pawar

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Tejal Pawar claimed that when she and her husband resisted every inducement offered, they were threatened. Fearing for their lives, they fled to Thane and eventually sought refuge with the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Holding firm, Pawar is still in the fray. She is the only candidate taking on former corporator Makarand Narwekar in ward 226 in Colaba. The other candidates from this ward were either disqualified during scrutiny or withdrew their nominations.

The Narwekars, from the BJP, are a politically influential family in South Mumbai, with three members contesting the January 15 civic elections: Makarand from ward 226; his sister-in-law Harshita Narwekar from ward 225; and cousin Gauravi Shivalkar from ward 227. Harshita and Gauravi are uncontested and could be elected unopposed.

Rahul Narwekar, facing a court case for allegedly manipulating the election machinery to get his family members elected uncontested, has rubbished the Pawars’ claims. He alleged it was the Pawars who had asked for ₹5 crore for Tejal to withdraw from the fray.

Tejal and her husband Deepak, a former Shiv Sena party worker, were presented before the media by Sena (UBT) leader and South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant at Sena Bhavan on Wednesday.

Tejal said her nomination was declared valid during scrutiny. “At the time, there were three of us in the fray – me, another independent and Narwekar,” she said.

On December 31, on the day of scrutiny of nominations, the way back home, her husband was taken to Rahul Narwekar’s residence. “While I was returning home, Rahul Narwekar called me and said my husband was in his house and told me to withdraw my candidature. He told me to accept money,” she claims.

The next day, she alleged, Narwekar’s workers turned up at her doorstep when she was alone. “I was scared by the threats and feared for my husband’s life. I was threatened by Narwekar’s PA and my husband was threatened by Narwekar himself,” Tejal alleged. “My husband told me I had to fight and defeat Makarand,” she added.

Deepak told the media he was offered the post of mandal president in the BJP. “I was also offered contracts. Bags were placed in front of me by the Narwekars. I was told by them that even the CM and deputy CM come to him when he calls.” He added, I finally fell at Narwekar’s feet and told him I would convince my wife.’’

Deepak said he and Tejal left for Thane with their children. “Approaching Sena Bhavan was the only option.”

Insisting that it was the Pawars who had demanded money from him, Rahul Narwekar claimed, “When they realised Tejal was the only other candidate in the fray, they demanded ₹5 crore for her to withdraw. I didn’t pay up. That’s why they are making baseless allegations.’’ He added, “She (Tejal Pawar) has no credentials and has done no social service.”

State election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said there is no formal complaint of Narwekar threatening candidates and that it is the municipal commissioner’s job to enforce the model code of conduct on the ground. Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani said he had not received any complaint from the Pawars.

The controversy over Rahul Narwekar’s alleged threats to candidates and manipulation of the election machinery is gaining momentum. The Congress and Sena (UBT) have demanded his removal as speaker of the legislative assembly.

Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said, “I have always raised suspicion on how candidates get elected unopposed and the Pawar family’s experience is a great example.’’ He said the Sena (UBT) will now campaign for Tejal Pawar.

In a related development, the Pawars have been granted police protection after Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the police commissioner, said Deepak Pawar.

Only last week, a video of Rahul Narwekar made the rounds online, where he was seen threatening former MLC Haribhau Rathod at the election office and instructing a police officer over the phone to withdraw Rathod’s police protection.

The Aam Aadmi Party too has complained to the State Election Commission, alleging that the nomination of their candidate from ward 227, Margaret Da Costa, was unlawfully rejected on Narwekar’s orders to the returning officer. Narwekar’s cousin Gauravi Shivalkar is contesting from this ward.