Nashik violence: 20 arrested, over 500 booked in six FIRs

Pune/ Mumbai: A day after communal clash in Nashik, the local police on Saturday arrested over 20 people and lodged six first information reports (FIRs) against 500 rioters from the two communities who indulged in stone pelting forcing the police to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas shells. The action came amid an eerie silence across the city.

On Friday, the Sakal Hindu Samaj was protesting against the violence in Bangladesh when the situation turned tense.

Senior police officials from Nashik said that while they have booked over 500 individuals under different police stations, 20 of them have been arrested while search is on to nab others.

“In reaction to yesterday’s clash, we have registered six FIRs and arrested 20 individuals from both sides,” said Prashant Bachhav, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Nashik, adding that adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order.

The Friday clash left 14 policemen, including five officers and nine staffers, injured. Three to four civilians were also hurt in the incident, according to the police.

Meanwhile, district guardian minister Dada Bhuse on Saturday chaired an emergency meeting with top officials and representatives to review the security situation and steps taken to restore normalcy. “The police have done their job well and have filed six FIRs. I have instructed them to take strict action against law-breakers by analysing CCTV camera footages,” he said.

Girish Mahajan, rural development and panchayati raj minister, alleged use of private guns during the violence. According to Mahajan, stone pelting incidents were reported in old Nashik area, but the situation is under control.

“We condemn what happened to Hindus in Bangladesh. In fact, we have to come together and protest. But clashes started in some parts of the city due to the shops operating despite the bandh call. Private guns were also used during the riot. I have instructed the police to investigate it,” said Mahajan.

Meanwhile, Hindu Sakal Samaj called for the bandh in Dhule, Shindkheda and Nanded on Saturday. Shops, business establishment remained closed through the day and no untoward incident was reported.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde ordered police and collectors to take strict action wherever necessary. “Local administration and police in Nashik acted immediately to control the situation. Maharashtra is state of social harmony and government will not tolerate any act to disturb law and order. Problems could be resolved through discussions,” said Shinde.