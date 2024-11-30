MUMBAI: A sessions court has granted bail to 28-year-old Lieutenant Commander Vipin Kumar Dagar, an Indian Navy officer accused of masterminding a South Korea visa and trafficking racket. Dagar allegedly facilitated the trafficking of individuals to South Korea on tourist visas using forged documents. The court granted him bail noting that the charge sheet had been filed and that the trial was unlikely to conclude in the near future. Naval officer granted bail in South Korea visa and trafficking case

The racket came to light on June 29 this year after the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai filed a complaint. The case unraveled when Dagar allegedly created a commotion at the consulate following the denial of a visa to one of the candidates. Police investigations revealed that several applicants, primarily from Jammu and Kashmir, paid ₹10 lakh or more to secure travel to South Korea. The applicants were reportedly advised to destroy their documents, including passports and visas, to seek asylum on grounds of alleged human rights violations in India.

The allure of South Korea’s soft power—spanning K-pop, K-dramas, and cuisine—was a key selling point for the gang. They portrayed South Korea as a land of opportunity, highlighting benefits such as government support for asylum seekers, including housing, education, and employment. Officials noted that the process to be categorised as a refugee could take over a year.

According to crime branch officials, Dagar exploited his position by visiting the South Korean consulate in his naval uniform to check the status of visa applications for candidates. Five individuals, including two Indian Navy personnel, have been arrested in connection with the case. Apart from Dagar, the accused include Sub-Lieutenant Brahmajyoti Sharma, Simran Teji from Pune, and Ravi Kumar and Deepak Dogra from Jammu and Kashmir.

During the bail hearing, Advocate Sunil Pandey, representing Dagar, argued that his client was falsely implicated and had not benefited financially from the alleged crime. Pandey contended that the detention was unwarranted as the charge sheet had already been filed, and no victim statements directly implicated Dagar.

However, Additional Public Prosecutor Iqbal Solkar opposed the bail plea, arguing that Dagar played a significant role in the crime, which was “unbecoming of a naval officer.” Solkar revealed that 14 passports, 108 rubber stamps of various establishments, and materials used to create forged documents were seized from Dagar. He urged the court to reject the bail plea, citing sufficient evidence of Dagar’s active involvement.

Despite these objections, the court granted bail, noting that the charge sheet had been filed, and the trial was unlikely to conclude soon. “The applicant is under detention since 28/06/2023, the trial is yet to commence, and there is no likelihood of the trial being concluded in the near future,” observed Additional Sessions Judge VM Pathade.

The judge also considered Dagar’s status as a naval officer posted in Mumbai. While granting bail, the court emphasised that the accused has been in custody for several months and that the prosecution’s case could proceed without requiring his continued detention.

The case remains under investigation, with authorities aiming to dismantle the network involved in this high-profile visa and trafficking racket.