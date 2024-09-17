Navghar police book family of four from Mulund for extortion

Mumbai: The Navghar police have filed a case of extortion and wrongful confinement against four members of a Mulund-based family, including two men and two women, following allegations from a tea stall owner that the accused had confined him at their residence and demanded money. The complainant alleges that he had borrowed ₹ 1.20 lakh from the suspects' father, who passed away in August. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The complainant alleges that he had borrowed ₹1.20 lakh from the suspects' father, who passed away in August. He claims to have paid ₹3.40 lakh into a chit-fund scheme initiated by the deceased between January 2023 and May 2024. Subsequently, citing financial difficulties, he refused further payments and requested the return of his remaining amount after deducting the ₹1.20 lakh loan.

However, the accused allegedly pressured him to pay ₹1.20 lakh, claiming ignorance of the chit-fund, and coerced him into signing a blank cheque. The victim also alleges that an associate of the accused visited his Kalyan residence and misbehaved with his minor daughter.

According to police, the complainant, a Kalyan resident, has been operating a tea stall in Mulund for 25 years. He had known P Gupta, who ran a medical store in Mulund (East), for over a decade and had borrowed ₹1.20 lakh from him. Gupta initiated a 20-month chit fund with 20 members, each contributing ₹20,000 monthly, starting January 2023.

The complainant states in the First Information Report (FIR) that he paid a total of ₹3.40 lakh until May 2024. Upon returning from his native place in July, he expressed his inability to continue payments and requested Gupta to settle accounts. Gupta, who was unwell, died in August 2024.

Subsequently, Gupta's family allegedly began pressuring the complainant to repay ₹1.20 lakh. On 5 September, they summoned him to their residence, ostensibly to resolve the dispute. The complainant alleges that upon arrival, he was abused, threatened at knifepoint, and forced to sign a blank cheque. He claims he was confined for five hours until 9 p.m.

Madan Patil, senior inspector at Navghar police station, said, "We've registered an FIR against four individuals based on the complainant's allegations. We're verifying the incident and their financial transactions. One male suspect is absconding. No arrests have been made yet."

In a related development, the complainant's 16-year-old daughter alleges that on 5 September, an unknown person identifying himself as Vaibhav visited their Kalyan residence at 7 p.m., seeking her father. She claims the individual misbehaved with her, stating the accused had sent him to collect chit fund money. A separate case of threatening and violations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was filed at Manpada police station on 8 September.