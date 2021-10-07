Navi Mumbai civic body gives nod to 86 Navratri pandals, Thane to 91

Compared to last year, Navratri pandals in Navi Mumbai have seen a marked increase this year. Though there won’t be garba or dandiya, the removal of restrictions has come as a relief to 86 pandals set up in the city as opposed to 56 last year.

This year, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) received 91 applications of which five were rejected and 86 approved.

NMMC officials informed that while some applications were repeated, some of the proposed pandals were on the footpath disturbing the movement of the common public, hence they were rejected.

“We are conducting regular checks on people for masks and social distance. We are also appealing to people via social media to follow all Covid norms even when visiting the pandals,” medical health officer, Dr Pramod Patil, said.

While the residents of Navi Mumbai are disappointed over not being able to play garba and dandiya with their community members in housing societies or pandals, some of them have planned to dance in their own homes

“It’s sad that for the second consecutive year, we are unable to enjoy the festival but we also understand that it is for the larger good. But why kill the festival mood? We have decided to dance at home itself,” said a Vashi resident.

Meanwhile, Jaywant Sutar, who organises a pandal at Sector 1, Shirawane in Nerul, has decided to arrange blood donation camps since there cannot be any other celebration. “Usually, we do have scholarships and recognition certificates being given to children and women who do well. But since the last two years, we are not able to do anything for the social cause. Hence, we decided to arrange a blood donation camp.”

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has given permission to only 91 pandals in the city for Navratri. Around 214 pandals had requested permission through online and offline means in the last few days. TMC was adamant on following the Navratri guidelines issued by them including conducting awareness programmes and blood donation camps.

“We have issued guidelines to all Navratri pandals based on the SOP released by the State Government. Based on the location of the pandals, we have only permitted a few this year so that social distancing rules and Covid protocols are followed properly,” said a senior officer from TMC.

(Inputs by Ankita Menon)