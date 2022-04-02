Navi Mumbai civic body to conduct special vaccination drive against Covid for disabled persons on April 4
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has planned a special vaccination drive for the disabled persons on April 4 for the age group above 12 years at three centres.
“From the beginning itself, NMMC has been paying special attention to vaccinate all the beneficiaries. This has made it possible to control Covid effectively. Navi Mumbai became the first municipal corporation in the State to complete both doses of immunisation for citizens above 18 years of age. Even in the age group of 15 to 18 years, 100% vaccination of the first dose was completed. This drive aims at vaccinating disabled persons exclusively,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.
The special drive would be conducted on Monday in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli hospitals of the corporation.
“Although Covid restrictions are currently relaxed, vaccination is important in terms of safety and citizens who are yet to receive a second dose of Covid vaccine are urged to take it within the prescribed time. Emphasis is also being placed on early immunisation of children in the age group of 12 to 15 years,” Bangar added.
The first dose of Corbevax vaccine will be given to disabled children between the ages of 12 and 15 during this vaccination session while for the age group between 15 and 18, Covaxin would be given and for above 18 years, Covaxin and Covishield would be given.
Till now, 11.81 lakh beneficiaries of Navi Mumbai have received both the doses while 13.65 lakh have received the first dose. In the age group of 12 to 15 years, till now 32,724 have received their first dose while in the age group from 15 to 18 years, 79,315 have received the first dose and 60,519, the second.
-
30% parking slots at offices, commercial complexes to have EV charging points: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra minister of tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that the state government is planning to make offices, malls and commercial complexes have 30 per cent parking slots with electric vehicle charging points. According to Thackeray, Maharashtra will witness a high number of charging stations in the next two or three years. Thackeray made this statement while addressing the media after inaugurating the Pune alternate fuel conclave and exhibition.
-
40-year-old bridge to Ulhasnagar station to be rebuilt in six months
A 40-year-old bridge connecting Ulhasnagar railway station and Ulhasnagar 3 would be dismantled and a new bridge with increased height would be built by the municipal corporation in the coming months. The bridge that is above Waldhuni River, connects the railway station and Dharamdas cow stable and is used by pedestrians and motorists. As per the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the bridge is old and dangerous. Also, during monsoon, the bridge gets submerged under water.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to improve security at headquarters with advanced equipment
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will get a major security overhaul with high end bag scanners, machines to scan vehicle number plates and web-based visitor management system within the next three months. The project is estimated to cost ₹1.43Cr and the machinery sought includes medium size X-ray baggage scanner system, under-vehicle scanning system, pole detector and VMS. A 187cm pole detector is another key point of the security measures.
-
Navi Mumbai traffic police take action against one of its own for riding triples on two-wheeler
A 40-second video of police personnel riding triples on a bike on the Mumbai-Pune Highway garnered a lot of attention on social media since Wednesday, prompting Navi Mumbai traffic department to levy challan on one of their own. On March 30, taking cognisance of the viral video shared on Twitter, Kalamboli traffic police levied a challan of ₹1,000 against the two-wheeler. The video showed three men riding a bike.
-
Kind cops of Malshej Ghat help forest animals quench thirst by provided water
The traffic cops stationed at Malshej Ghat on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route carry several water bottles with them these days not only to quench their own thirst but also to offer it to the animals venturing out on the road from the nearby forests. Malshej Ghat has a thick forest cover and thus most animals venture out on the roads. Traffic constable Sanjay Ghude, 42 is observant and looks for these signs to know when to offer water to them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics