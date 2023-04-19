Navi Mumbai sees 10% rise in dehydration cases among children

Navi Mumbai: With the temperature touching 42 degrees in the afternoon, the Out Patient Department (OPD) of the hospitals in Navi Mumbai has seen a 10% rise in dehydration, loose motions and vomiting cases among children.

“Around 10 patients come to us daily, of which at least two get admitted for a few hours,” said Dr Uddhav Khilare, HOD, Pediatrics of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The best thing to do for the children is to give them lime water regularly which will keep them hydrated as well as provide them with vitamin C. It is best to stay away from glucose water and other drinks and depend on only lemon juice. School-going children should carry an extra small bottle of juice along with the water.”

Along with the heat, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai also have high humidity which becomes dangerous, he said, adding, “Due to humidity, we start sweating and with extreme sweating, the blood circulation increases to the skin and thus the circulation to other internal organs is compromised. The sodium level too decreases due to sweating.”

With the schools functioning in April, most of the parents are worried about the exposure of the children to extreme heat. As per health experts, air-conditioned classrooms play an important role in making a child sick.

“When coming out of the AC classrooms, the kids should keep a handkerchief on their head and let the body get accustomed to the atmospheric temperature. Immediate change of temperature from AC to outside heat, makes children fall sick quickly. Another thing to avoid is the outside juices which contain ice cubes because there is no guarantee about the water used in the ice that is found outside,” Khilare added.

Dr Preetam Gaikwad, Head-Emergency Medicine, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital, feels that for children to stay active and healthy, they must engage in both daily intellectual stimulation and physical activity and keeping them restricted indoors would not be an ideal choice, instead, it would be better to ensure that they attend regular school activities while staying adequately hydrated.

Meanwhile, Dr Bharat Agarwal, Consultant General Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai has said that along with hydration, it is also necessary to wear protective clothing, which is lightweight, light-coloured and loose-fitted.

“Sunscreens, with an SPF of 30 or above, should be applied daily. Avoiding peak hours and taking proper breaks in shades is also very necessary. Know the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke; these include dizziness, nausea, headache, muscle cramps and confusion. If one experiences any of these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately,” Dr Agarwal said. “Children are at a higher risk of developing heat-related illnesses due to their smaller body size and higher metabolic rate, which can make it harder for them to regulate their body temperature.”

“It’s also important for schools to have a plan in place for identifying and treating heat-related illnesses, as well as educating students and staff on the signs and symptoms of these conditions. Parents can also play a role in protecting their children from the heat by ensuring they are well-hydrated, wearing appropriate clothing, and applying sunscreen before going to school. Parents should also educate their children on the importance of taking breaks and staying cool during outdoor activities,” he added.