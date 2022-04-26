Navi Mumbai International Airport project finally takes off as all hurdles cleared
The much-delayed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project has finally taken off with prominent hurdles being cleared. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is targeting the end of 2024 for the first phase of the airport to be ready as the developmental work for the project has begun.
The project is coming up on 2,268ha of land of which the actual airport would be built on 1,160 ha. The project is expected to cost ₹16,700Cr.
The project has been taken over by Adani group recently. The project had been facing issues of land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement due to opposition from the locals for years. The Adani group concessionaire had demanded that the entire project land be handed over to it before it starts the actual development.
Shifting the villages was a major task for CIDCO. Ten villages falling in the core airport area had to be shifted with 3,000 families affected. A record 22.5% developed land compensation and other incentives were offered to the PAPs. There were also issues of environmental and other permissions from the Central and State Governments due to the delay in the project and also change in the concessionaire, which required new permissions.
CIDCO said all these issues have now been resolved.
CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director, Sanjay Mukherjee, said, “CIDCO and NMIAL have put in Herculean efforts for putting this project on track. We are very pleased that the project that was first conceived in 1997 has finally taken off full throttle. Land acquisition, rehabilitation and also predevelopment civil works have all been completed by CIDCO. This is one of the most important steps towards successful execution of the project.”
He added that NMIAL has obtained all clearances and financial closure has been achieved. Mukherjee added, “CIDCO has handed over the site to NMIAL, which has commenced the work of the airport in full steam.”
'It's against rules': Karnataka Education Minister on Bible row
After furore over Karnataka school asking students to carry the Bible, Karnataka Education minister called the decision by the school 'wrong'. BC Nagesh had said that the essence of all religions including Panchatantra, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavat Gita, Quran and others will be part of moral studies. Before that, he had also spoken about including the Gita in the syllabus. The Bible row follows other issue about hijab and halal meat in Karnataka.
Burst in Padgha sub-station affects electricity supply in Mulund, Thane, Kalyan and surrounding areas
A burst in a sub-station at Padgha and tripping of a transmission line affected power supply in parts of Mumbai's eastern suburbs including Mulund, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath and Badlapur on Tuesday. Power supply was restored gradually by 11.30am in a phased manner. Thane and Dombivli experienced power cuts for more than an hour on Tuesday morning. Parts of Thakurli and Dombivli have been experiencing frequent power cuts during the nights as well.
Govt nod to proposal for 2 new police stations in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The UP government on Tuesday gave a nod to the proposal of two new police stations under Lucknow Police Commissionerate in the state capital. Currently, there are 43 police stations covering the length and breadth of the city. After the establishment of two new stations, the total number of police stations would go up to 45. This will help in bringing down the crime graph in the state capital.”
Prayagraj police attempting to ‘bury’ rape evidence in Khevrajpur murders: TMC to NHRC
The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday wrote to National Human Rights Commission alleging “omissions” on the part of the Prayagraj police and alleged it was trying to “bury” evidence of rape in the Khevrajpur village incident of Prayagraj district. Five members of a family were battered to death and their house set afire in Khevrajpur on April 23.
Work on Swargate underground metro station reaches slab stage
PUNE Work on the Swargate underground metro station has picked up pace and reached a crucial stage: contractors have begun putting up the 64 metre long concourse slab over the station structure, which is a step closer to the project's completion. The work of two parallel tunnels between Agriculture college to Swargate via Mandai is near to completion. In August 2018, J Kumar Infraprojects was awarded the contract for the hub.
